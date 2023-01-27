SARDIS CITY — Kason Moore and Eli Morton combined for 40 points Tuesday night, propelling the Sardis Lions to a 57-55 triumph over Class 6A Gadsden City at Sardis Gymnasium.
Moore poured in a game-best 23 points and also collected four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Morton finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
A back-and-forth game saw the Titans lead 15-14 after a quarter, but Sardis (16-9) pulled in front 26-23 at intermission. Gadsden City rebounded to take a 44-40 lead at the final rest stop.
Jordan Walker with 11 points and Kobe Sharp with 10 paced the Titans’ offense.
The Lions travel to Geraldine on Jan. 31 and play host to Asbury on Feb. 2.
