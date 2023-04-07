The storm system that caused damage in Sardis City April 1 was over quickly, but tornado season won’t be, making it possible that local residents could find themselves in a weather situation similar to the one people faced just days ago again.
The right – or maybe it should be considered the wrong – weather conditions can produce tornadoes at any time of year. But in the spring and fall months in Alabama, severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes are not just a threat, they are a promise.
It’s important that people have more than one way to receive weather information, and that they know what sort of watches and warning require action, Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Breonna Cole said.
“We’ve got to get out of the mindset that it’s just a tornado warning that we have to worry about,” Cole said.
If an area is under a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning is issued, she explained, that’s the time to seek shelter.
If you can’t stay in your home and be safe, she said, it’s time to go somewhere else, whether it’s a public storm shelter or grandma’s basement.
Severe thunderstorms can result in “spin-up” tornadoes that form suddenly, and even if a storm does not drop a tornado Cole said, straight-line winds can cause damage to property and people just as tornadoes can.
Something about the terrain of Etowah County seems to hinder doppler radar systems that cover the area, she said. “There seem to be some blind spots,” she said.
Still, Cole said people need to ensure they can get weather information. People can register for Alert Etowah’s mass notification system through gecema.com.
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Blake Farmer said Marshall County is in the process of establishing a mass notification system. Testing of the system is going on now, he said.
In the meantime, he recommended apps made available by some of the Huntsville television stations. That would allow people to get weather information by cell phone even if they lose electricity and access to those stations’ weather broadcasts.
Weather radios are another source to keep people informed about watches and warnings. GECEMA has received a limited supply of weather radios to give to people for free.
In a give-away at The Venue at Coosa Landing April 1 – just hours after the tornado in Sardis City – the agency gave away 900 radios – more than 600 distributed in a half-hour. They will have another give-away after Easter.
Sardis City received some radios as well and gave them away a couple of weeks ago. They hope to receive more to distribute.
A Google search of where to buy weather radios turns up many stores, from Walmart and Lowe’s to Weathers Hardware. Prices vary, with some in the under the $40-range, and some priced higher.
