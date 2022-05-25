With 14,964 votes cast in Marshall County's Primary Election, the results are as follows:
Democratic Primary
Governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers . . . . . 130 votes; 23.85%
Malika Sanders Fortier . . . . . . 78 14.31
Patricia Salter Jamieson . . . . . 60 11.01
Arthur Kennedy. . . . . . . . . 78 14.31
Chad "Chig" Martin . . . . . . . 138 25.32
Doug "New Blue" Smith . . . . . . 61 11.19
United States Senator
Will Boyd . . . . . . . . . . 339 62.43
Brandaun Dean . . . . . . . . . 101 18.60
Lanny Jackson . . . . . . . . . 103 18.97
United States Representative, 4th Congressional District (Democrat)
Rhonda Gore. . . . . . . . . . 256 47.23
Rick Neighbors. . . . . . . . . 286 52.77
Republican Primary
Governor
Lindy Blanchard . . . . . . . . 2,914 votes; 20.41%
Lew Burdette . . . . . . . . . 632 4.43
Stacy Lee George . . . . . . . . 83 .58
Kay Ivey. . . . . . . . . . . 8,355 58.53
Tim James . . . . . . . . . . 1,880 13.17
Donald Trent Jones . . . . . . . 91 .64
Dean Odle . . . . . . . . . . 238 1.67
Dave Thomas. . . . . . . . . . 52 .36
Dean Young . . . . . . . . . . 29 .20
United States Senator
Lillie Boddie . . . . . . . . . 95 .67
Katie Britt. . . . . . . . . . 6,714 47.47
Mo Brooks . . . . . . . . . . 3,550 25.10
Karla M. Dupriest. . . . . . . . 101 .71
Mike Durant. . . . . . . . . . 3,559 25.16
Attorney General
Steve Marshall. . . . . . . . . 13,007 93.65
Harry Bartlett Still Iii . . . . . 882 6.35
State Representative, District No. 26
Brock Colvin . . . . . . . . . 3,020 54.96
Annette E. Holcomb . . . . . . . 1,286 23.40
Todd Mitchem . . . . . . . . . 1,189 21.64
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook . . . . . . . . . . 7,419 58.54
Debra Jones. . . . . . . . . . 5,254 41.46
Secretary Of State
Wes Allen . . . . . . . . . . 5,869 49.13
Christian Horn. . . . . . . . . 1,081 9.05
Ed Packard . . . . . . . . . . 997 8.35
Jim Zeigler. . . . . . . . . . 3,998 33.47
State Auditor
Stan Cooke . . . . . . . . . . 3,774 32.70
Rusty Glover . . . . . . . . . 2,923 25.32
Andrew Sorrell. . . . . . . . . 4,846 41.98
Public Service Commission, Place No. 1
John Hammock . . . . . . . . . 1,684 15.24
Stephen Mclamb. . . . . . . . . 3,252 29.43
Jeremy H. Oden. . . . . . . . . 3,398 30.75
Brent Woodall . . . . . . . . . 2,715 24.57
Public Service Commission, Place No. 2
Chip Beeker. . . . . . . . . . 3,847 37.25
Robin Litaker . . . . . . . . . 1,865 18.06
Robert L. Mccollum . . . . . . . 4,616 44.69
Member, State Board Of Education, District No. 6
Marie Manning . . . . . . . . . 6,990 65.54
Priscilla Yother . . . . . . . . 3,675 34.46
Chairman, Marshall County Commission
Nathan Broadhurst. . . . . . . . 6,160 47.71
James Hutcheson . . . . . . . . 6,752 52.29
Member, Marshall County Commission, District No. 4
Joey Baker . . . . . . . . . . 1,550 52.70
Joe Jones . . . . . . . . . . 1,391 47.30
Member, Marshall Co Board Of Education, Place No 1 County Schools
Laura B. Byars. . . . . . . . . 3,877 60.80
Stacey Sorter White . . . . . . . 2,500 39.20
State Repub Exec Committee, Marshall County, Place No. 2
Phil Sims . . . . . . . . . . 10,295 82.31
Cynthia 'cyd' Watts . . . . . . . 2,213 17.69
State Repub Exec Committee, Marshall County, Place No. 3
Lane Buckelew . . . . . . . . . 5,441 51.83
Noah Craig Campbell . . . . . . . 5,057 48.17
Statewide Amendment 1
Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,637 votes; 76.56%
No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,257 23.44
All votes have been counted except for those on provisional ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.