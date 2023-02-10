After returning to the drawing board, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent has devised a plan for a new coroner’s office building, one that will take care of his work needs and should save the county money.
At the last commission meeting on Jan. 25, the commissioners rejected a bid of $1,183,000 to construct a coroner’s office. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson told Nugent the plans would need to be redrawn to stay under the set-aside budget of $800,000.
Instead of redesigning, Nugent found a suitable building for sale for the relatively low price of $335,000 after negotiations. Located at 5310 Alabama Highway 79 South in Guntersville, the property includes over 4 acres complete with a 4,500-square-foot building, which is larger than what was originally planned.
Hutcheson praised Nugent for his efforts in locating the site and in saving the county money.
“This is a win-win,” he said.
The building will need some additions to bring it up to the coroner’s standards, such as adding a bathroom, office space, conference room and plenty of room for body coolers and other equipment.
One member of the public asked how much the final cost would be, including all the additions. Nugent said he didn’t have those figures yet, but he’s confident it would fall under the $800,000 total.
