At 8 a.m. on June 6, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will begin accepting online applications for Alligator Harvest Permits. The permits allow for the harvest of an alligator in one of Alabama’s five designated Alligator Management Areas (AMA) during the dates listed below. There is no fee to apply for a permit.
A total of 260 Alligator Harvest Permits will be distributed among the five AMAs. Individuals may submit one application per management area. The online application must be submitted by 8 a.m. on July 11. For complete season information or to apply for a permit starting June 6, visit www.outdooralabama.com/seasons-and-bag-limits/alligator-season.
Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years or older holding any valid all game or small game Alabama Hunting License may apply for permits. Alabama lifetime license holders may apply for an Alligator Harvest Permit even if they have moved out of the state.
Hunters will be randomly selected by computer to receive one harvest permit each. There is a $250 fee for the Alligator Harvest Permit. If selected for two or more locations, hunters must choose which location they would like to hunt. The slot for locations not chosen will be filled from a list of randomly selected alternates.
The random selection process utilizes a preference point system. The system increases the likelihood of repeat applicants being selected for a hunt as long as they continue to apply each year. If an applicant does not apply for a permit in a given year or is selected and accepts a permit for a hunt, the preference point status is forfeited.
Applicants can check their selection status at the link listed above after 8 a.m. on July 12. Those selected to receive a harvest permit must confirm their acceptance online by 8 a.m. on July 19. After that date, alternates will be notified to fill any vacancies. Applicants drawn for the hunt are required to complete an online Alligator Training Course prior to accepting their hunter/alternate status. The course will be available on the applicant’s status page upon login.
The AMAs, and total tags issued per AMA, are:
SOUTHWEST MANAGEMENT AREA – 100 Harvest Permits
COASTAL MANAGEMENT AREA – 50 Harvest Permits
SOUTHEAST MANAGEMENT AREA – 40 Harvest Permits
WEST CENTRAL MANAGEMENT AREA – 50 Harvest Permits
LAKE EUFAULA MANAGEMENT AREA – 20 Harvest Permits
Each person receiving an Alligator Harvest Permit will be allowed to harvest one alligator during the season. The use of bait is prohibited.
