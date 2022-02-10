John Amos knew from a young age he wanted to become a police officer.
Today, he is the fifth generation of police officers from his family and has been named as the Assistant Police Chief for Albertville Police Department.
“I was introduced to law enforcement at an early age,” Amos said. “I fell in love with it.”
His father, former Albertville Police Chief Randy Amos, let him “tag along” to work when he could as a child.
“All my friends and heroes as a child were guys my dad worked with,” he said. “They were all police officers of some sort.”
Growing pains
As the new assistant chief replacing T.J. “Butch” Cartee who was sworn in as chief, Amos said his top priority will be recruiting new officers.
“This department is a lot like the city of Albertville itself,” Amos said. “We are growing and adding all the time, trying to keep up with the growth of the city and the number of new businesses locating here.”
Amos said while the department has fewer unfilled slots now than there have been in the past, filling those slots has remained a challenge.
“There just isn’t interest in becoming an officer right now with what all is going on across America and how officers have been treated,” he said. “Add to that the reduction of the number of open spaces available at police academy due to COVID and that makes it harder to get new officers.
“Recruiting is a challenge that has increasing gotten harder. It’s going to be my priority.”
Amos said he appreciates the faith city leaders have in him and allowing him to have a new opportunity to advance his career.
“I’m very grateful for Chief Cartee and his confidence in me to do this job,” Amos said. “We have worked closely over the past five years and discovered a lot of our visions and goals for the department align really well.”
Rising through the ranks
Amos started his career in 2004 when he was hired by Albertville Police. He was a 2000 graduate of Albertville High School. He earned an associate degree in business at Snead State Community College before transferring to Jacksonville State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2003.
He married his wife, Jennifer, in 2005. The pair were high school sweethearts, he said.
“She knew up front she was destined to live a live with a husband working long and unpredictable hours.”
By 2006, he was promoted to sergeant and then to shift captain in 2009. He remained in that capacity until 2017 when he was promoted to major.
“I started in patrol,” he said. “That has always been where my heart is.
“Service is my favorite part of the job. I love to be able to help people … and I want to be the one people know they can call on for help.”
He calls himself a “traditionalist,” one who will rarely be seen out of uniform while on duty.
“I’m much more comfortable in a uniform than I am in khakis and a polo shirt,” he said. “However, being that a lot of my job includes overseeing vehicle maintenance and repairs and officer training, there will be days that I just have to dress down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.