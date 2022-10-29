GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Friday night, the Guntersville Wildcats and the Albertville Aggies met for the 108th time in the state’s longest running prep football rivalry.
This year, Guntersville played host to the annual rivalry, and the game went in favor of the Wildcats by a score of 49-7.
The win closed out the Wildcats’ regular season with a record of 8-2. Albertville struggled most of the year following the loss of its first- and second-string quarterbacks. Reece Knight, the Aggies’ third-string quarterback, has started the past few weeks and got the start against Guntersville. The Aggies finished the season with a 1-9 record.
Guntersville also dealt with its share of quarterback issues this season, with starting quarterback Antonio Spurgeon suffering a season-ending foot injury against Scottsboro in week six. Backup quarterbacks Eli Morrison and Street Smith have split time since the injury, but Morrison started and played the majority of the game against Albertville.
Guntersville started the game on offense. On the second play from scrimmage, Guntersville running back Julyon Jordan fumbled and gave the ball to the Aggies in Wildcat territory. The Aggies put together a good drive, but Guntersville senior defensive back Brandon Fussell picked off an Albertville pass at the 10-yard line. A few plays later, Morrison hooked up with receiver Cam Logan and scored the game’s first touchdown.
The Wildcats scored again with six minutes left in the second quarter before Evan Taylor returned a punt for 40 yards with 3:40 left in the second quarter, making the score 21-0.
The Guntersville defense forced another turnover on the ensuing possession and scored again when Morrison found Taylor for a Guntersville touchdown with 27 second left before the half.
At the half, Guntersville led 28-0.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Wildcats exploded for 21 points in the fourth on a touchdown run from Jordan, a touchdown run from CJ Gomera and another punt return, this time from 46 yards, from Taylor.
Hunter Smith scored the lone touchdown for Albertville on a 72-yard pass from Jadyn Heflin.
“There’s no better way to end a regular season than by getting a win against Albertville,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “All these seniors played well, and Evan Taylor really had a good game. I’m proud of the way we competed and finished this season. Now we’ve got to get ready to play a good Fairview team in the playoffs.”
The Wildcats will take on Fairview next week on the road in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Fairview finished second in Class 5A, Region 8.
