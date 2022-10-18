PIEDMONT, Ala. — Quarterback Jack Hayes, who already owns all-time state records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for, added three more touchdowns to his ledger and led Piedmont to a 42-16 victory over Geraldine at homecoming Friday. Oct. 14 to seal their 18th region championship and move within one win of its first undefeated region season since 2017.
Geraldine won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff in the Class 3A, Region 6 matchup. The Bulldogs proceeded to drive to the Piedmont 2-yard line, where a goal line stand turned them away without points.
Piedmont then went on a 12-play, 98-yard drive that culminated with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to Ish Bethel with 25.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Sloan Smith converted his first of five extra points.
Early in the second quarter, Geraldine quarterback Jaxon Colvin hooked up with Cody Satterfield for an 81-yard score. Moses Garcia made the score 7-7 with his extra point.
Hayes engineered a 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive in a little less than three minutes that sent Piedmont into the locker room with a 14-7 advantage. Hayes covered the last 7 yards on his own.
Hayes ripped off a 57-yard run on the first play of scrimmage in the second half and Parker Thornton went the last 18 yards to put Piedmont in front 21-7.
Geraldine came back with a nine-play, 69-yard drive and made the score 21-13 after a 1-yard plunge by Caleb Hall. The extra point was blocked.
After recovering a Piedmont fumble inside the 10-yard line, Garcia kicked a 28-yard field goal cutting the score to 21-16.
Piedmont pulled away with three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Hayes had a touchdown run of 34 yards, Cody Holloway converted from the 3-yard line and Rhett Alford tacked on the final score with a 1-yard burst.
Chase Cardelli added the final extra point for Piedmont.
Colvin was 3-of-8 passing, with Satterfield catching all three passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Hall had seven carries for 36 yards and a touchdown. Colvin had 10 rushes for 29 yards, and Carlos Mann ran nine times for 23 yards against a tough Piedmont defense.
Kobe Hill, Hall and Mann each recorded eight tackles for Geraldine’s defense. Colvin collected four tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Geraldine concludes Region 6 play by hosting Glencoe on Friday, Oct. 21. It’s the Bulldogs’ final home game of the regular season.
