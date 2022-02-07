GREENVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama legislator is stepping up efforts to protect children from online pornography with a new bill, House Bill 43, that would require smartphone and tablet manufacturers to switch adult content filters on when they are activated in the state.
State Rep. Chris Sells of Greenville called the action a “no-brainer” since the filters are already installed on digital devices and simply need to be set to default “ON” rather than “OFF” in order to keep children from unintentionally viewing pornography that research shows damages their development.
Although the Supreme Court ruled that adults have a right to access pornography, it also ruled that “obscenity,” or hardcore pornography that violates community standards, is illegal. In Ashcroft vs. ACLU (2004), the Supreme Court specifically called filtering solutions the most effective “means of restricting children’s access to materials harmful to them.”
“As parents and family members, and as a society, one of our deepest instincts is to protect children from harm,” Sells said. “This is a common-sense way for us to do that when it comes to the vile and violent material easily accessible on most kids’ digital devices today.”
While the number of hours children spend on tablets and smartphones has exploded over the last decade, the amount of pornography freely available online has skyrocketed, too, Sells said.
He noted that this has left even the most tech savvy or well-intentioned parents scrambling to keep up with how to prevent their kids from being exposed to pornography on a wide range of ever-changing devices and software. “Parents are the first line of defense, and they are trying,” he said. “But the filtering options available to them now are often costly, ineffective or difficult to navigate.”
According to Sells, the bill filed in the Alabama House of Representatives will make things much easier for parents, while still giving adults who wish to access porn the ability to bypass the filter with a passcode or toggle system (something left up to the manufacturer).
“Let’s help parents protect children by having device filters default to safety whether they are at home, school, or a friend’s house,” Sells said. “This is a tangible, nonpartisan solution that should bring all Alabamians together for our kids.”
The state of Utah passed similar legislation in 2021. Alabama approved a resolution declaring pornography a public health crisis in 2020.
