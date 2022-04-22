Visiting Corner flexed its muscle at the plate Friday night, scoring 23 runs on the way to a sweep of host Sardis in the opening round of the AHSAA Baseball Playoffs.
Corner took the opener by an 8-2 final, the rolled to a 15-4 win in Game 2 to secure the series and advance to the Round of 16.
In the opener, the guests plated single runs in both the second and third, followed by two in the fourth. Corner then blew the game opened with three in the top of the sixth to make it 7-0 before Sardis scored both its runs in the bottom of the inning.
Corner was able to take advantage of five Sardis errors in the game, while adding eleven hits and seven walks at the plate.
Gavin Brown led Corner with three hits and three runs scored from the lead-off spot, while five different player collected an RBI.
Colin Daniel was the winning pitcher in Game 1 for Corner, fanning 10 Lions, giving up four hits and walking two.
Landon Carroll had a pair of hits, including a double, while Brody Samples and Levi Martin each collected an RBI in the sixth inning, Martin's coming on a double.
In the nightcap, it was Sardis who struck early, and had the hosts thinking of a possible Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.
In the top of the first, Landon Carroll led off with a walk, stole second, then advance to third on a passed ball, before eventually coming in on a Samples RBI single to left.
That lead grew to 4-0 in the third when Sardis plated three runs, with Samples again singling to left, again bringing home Carroll to make it 2-0. Then with two and and two out, Russ Wiggs singled home a pair to put the Lions in prime position.
Samples, who will head to Snead State, finished his career going 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
Unfortunately for Sardis, from there after it was all Corner, with the visitors plating a run in the fourth to make it 4-1, then erupting for six in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good, 7-1. In that fifth inning, Corner racked up four doubles, a single, a walk, a hit by pitch, and an error.
The floodgates remained open in the bottom of the sixth, when Corner added eight more runs to bring the game to a halt via the 10-run rule.
Corner collected four singles, a double, and a three-run home run to end the game in the inning.
Sardis sees its season end with a record of 20-12, which included the area regular season championship, along with the Etowah County Tournament title.
