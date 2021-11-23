Sand Rock jumped the Boaz Pirates from the start on the first day of the Liberty Bank Shootout in Geraldine, using that big early lead to earn a 65-48 win over the Pirates.
Sand Rock raced out to a 25-10 lead after one, and never looked back in the win, riding a game-high 25 points from Lanie Henderson. Henderson knocked down five 3-pointers in the win and was a perfect 4 of 4 at the free throw line as well. Teammate Katelyn St. Clair added 14 in the win.
Boaz, who drops to 1-3 on the season with the loss, saw Mattie Ann Burnett lead the way with 11 points, while Amylia Langley netted 10. Lily Lackey added seven points, and Emma Smith chipped in with six.
The Pirates are back in action today at the Liberty Bank Shootout and will face Ider in a game scheduled to start at noon.
Sylvania 63, Geraldine 50
DeKalb County rival Sylvania got the better of host Geraldine in the final girls game Monday at the Liberty Bank Shootout, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-18 after halftime to pull out the win.
The Bulldogs were clicking early, taking a 20-15 lead after one, and eventually a narrow 32-30 lead into the halftime break.
But out of the stoppage, it was all Rams, who had an 22-6 edge in the third to take a commanding 52-38 lead after three.
Anna Famer led the way for Sylvania with 18 points, while Leianna Currie netted 13, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.
Geraldine were led by Gracey Johnson's 14 points, while Chloe Murdock scored 12 for the Bulldogs, with Shelby Trester netting 12 as well.
Geraldine returns to the court this evening to face Douglas in a game set to start at 6 p.m.
Skyline 67, Sardis 59
Despite a huge game from Jayda Lacks, it was Skyline who pulled out the win, thanks to a pair of 20-point quarters in the first half.
Skyline took a 20-15 lead after one despite 14 points from Lacks in the opening period, then used a 20-10 advantage in the second so stretch the lead to 15 before holding off a Lions rally that saw them score 17 points in each of the final two periods.
Lacks went on to finish with a game-high 30 points in the loss, a season high for the junior post player, while Kytha Edwards netted 10 for Sardis.
Skyline were led by Gracie Rowell's 18 points, Kaira King added 15, while Kenzie Manning netted 13 for the Vikings.
Final Scores (Stats not available)
Ider 71, Asbury 61
Eufala 59, Guntersville 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.