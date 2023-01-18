ALBERTVILLE — A 38-point second half powered the Boaz Pirates to a crushing 57-34 win over the Guntersville Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 14, inside Albertville Gymnasium to take home the eighth grade boys Marshall County Basketball Tournament Championship.
In each of the first two quarters, neither team could find a way to separate themselves from the other. After the first period, the score was knotted up at 10-10 and at halftime 19-19.
“Defensively, Guntersville did a great job on us in the first half of limiting our transition opportunities,” Boaz head coach Stephen Campbell said. “They got back, contained our shooters. I just told my guys to stick to the gameplan offensively.
“We knew what could work, and the first three that went down in the second half, it kind of just opened up the flood gates for us and we gained a lot of confidence from that.”
In the third quarter, the Pirates finally began to make a splash. Propelled by two 3-pointers from Tyson Hamilton, Boaz outscored Guntersville 17-9 to take a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, the Pirates closed out the game on a 19-6 run to seal the victory.
“This group,” Campbell said, “when they execute and hit their shots, they’re tough to beat.”
In addition to the offensive explosion, Boaz also played stifling defense for the majority of the game, forcing 23 turnovers from Guntersville while only giving up 11.
Boaz’s Sage Bennett led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Also for the Pirates, Hamilton chipped in 9 points on three treys. Jaxxon Taylor and Mason Gaither each scored 8 points. Landon Cannady dropped in 5 points and Dawson Roden 4.
Leading the way for Guntersville was Will Davis and Rylan Wilson, who each scored 8 points. Hudson Duvall dropped in a pair of 3s for 6 points. Janson Davis and Ford Ronca had 3 points apiece.
With the win, Boaz finishes the season 17-5. Campbell said the Pirates never lost at home.
He described the team in one word: special.
“They’re so coachable,” Campbell said. “Their knowledge of the game is so high that I can make in-game adjustments, and they can grasp it and apply it in the game, which is tough to do at the middle school level. Their basketball IQ is just off the charts.
“They play together as a team,” he concluded. “This is the definition of a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.