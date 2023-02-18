An unusual group of folks assembled Sunday to say goodbye to an Etowah County man.
There were neighbors and church friends as you’d expect. Charles Gill had lived in the county for 20 years, attended his church for at least five.
Then there were friends from the Midwest, Gypsy Moon, and Dutch, who came to Etowah County to lead the memorial service for Gill, better known to them as King Spike, a national King of the Hobos. He was elected to the position at the annual National Hobo Convention in Britt, Iowa in 2003 by hundreds, maybe thousands, of like-minded people who choose to jump freight trains and travel, finding work to pay their way further down the tracks.
I met Spike, Gypsy Moon, Dutch, and other members of the hobo community last month at Spike’s home. His friends had come from across the country for a gathering. Several of them said they came to see Spike because they knew it would be hard for him to travel to meet up with them.
None of them said then that they didn’t expect Spike to be around much longer, but the truth of it was there, in the loving attention they paid to him, fetching a blanket or a bowl of hobo stew (“It’s good to be king,” Spike said with a smile). It was there in the catch in his friend Sunrise’s voice as she sang his favorite song, “Music In My Mother’s House.”
For Spike, who ran away from a Midwestern orphanage at age 12 to begin his romance with the rails, there might not have been much music in his childhood. But there was in the Etowah County home he shared with his wife Bobbie, who held a degree in music from Jacksonville State, and expertise with 22 different instruments.
Bobbie died of COVID a year or so ago. “That changed Charles in many ways,” Gypsy Moon said. “Boy, did he miss Bobbie.”
Well before it was his time to go, Spike made careful plans with Gypsy Moon about his service. Part of what he wanted her to do was to explain to non-hobo friends just what hobos are – people who travel, riding the rails to find work; not bums or tramps. Gypsy Moon and Dutch gave people who didn’t bring their own walking stick freshly cut and carved ones, with strips of bandana tied around them, and strips of burlap in memory of lost friends.
During that weekend Spike’s friends gathered at his home, lighting the traditional hobo fire, sharing music, stew, and stories, Spike wasn’t doing well. “I’m so tired,” he said at one point.
But still, Gypsy Moon said, it was a good time for him.
“He said, ‘If I died tonight I’d be a happy man,’” she told those gathered after he was gone.
For 35 years, Spike was her best friend, Gypsy Moon said. When Spike wanted to see his old ‘bo friends once more, she helped call them to come to Alabama.
She and Dutch were by his side Jan. 18, when Spike took his last breath and “caught the west bound.”
Local friends gathered to remember Spike Sunday. Friends from the four winds will gather in August, at the National Hobo Convention in Britt. A tombstone is waiting there already, where the ashes of the hobo king will be buried, as his travels here come to an end.
Donna Thornton is managing editor of The Reporter. She can be reached at donnat.thornton@sandmountainreporter.com.
