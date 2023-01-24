BOAZ — Olivia Vandergriff’s 33-point effort propelled the Class 5A, No. 1 Guntersville varsity girls past the 5A, No. 9 Arab Lady Knights 55-50 on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium at Snead State Community College to capture the Lady Wildcats’ second straight Marshall County Basketball Tournament crown.
Since 1979, the Guntersville Lady Wildcats’ varsity girls program had only ever won three county tournament championships: 1994, 2017 and 2022.
Saturday night’s matchup was a physical battle in which both teams reached double bonus in the first half, and Arab picked up 10 more fouls in the second half.
“It was kind of a free throw contest early, and that kind of took the rhythm out,” said Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill. “I told them, when you get in these kinds of games, you have to grind it out, because that’s just how those games go.
“And then, here we are in the second half, they finally started to let us play a little bit, so now it’s anybody’s game,” he continued. “So, we did the little things that we needed to do to win the game.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Hill added. “That’s our third time playing Arab this year … It means a lot when you can come in and win a three-day tournament, but from here on out, the rest of the tournaments we’re going to be in are two-day tournaments, and it’s all about win the first one, get that second one and move on. So, this is just a great position to be in, and I’m proud of this team.”
The Lady Wildcats trailed early, finding themselves down 14-10 after the first quarter. The Lady Knights led Guntersville by as many as six points into the second quarter. But with just a few minutes until halftime, the Lady Wildcats settled in and made a run to take a 30-29 lead into the locker room.
At the end of the third quarter, Guntersville had a 42-34 lead. But it didn’t take Arab long to cut into the deficit, pulling to within two points. However, the Lady Wildcats proceeded to go on a 9-2 run to take a 51-41 lead with about four minutes remaining.
But Arab refused to quit, again, cutting the lead to 51-48 before Guntersville was finally able to ice the game away.
En route to her 33-point game, Vandergriff scored 12 points from the free throw line. She also dropped in three treys. Vandergriff was named the varsity girls tournament MVP.
“Her competitiveness is the key,” Hill said of Vandergriff. “When she competes at a high level, and you get her teammates around her competing in the same way, you can grind out a win like that.”
Following Vandergriff for Guntersville was Brylee Hill and Tazi Harris with 8 points apiece. Lainie Phillips added 4 points and Britt Enloe 2.
Two Lady Knights reached double figures. Sydney Ferguson paced Arab with 12 points, and Bennett Elrod scored 11 points. Laney Kelley added 8 points, Bryleigh Bodine scored 7, Lily Livingston 5, Maggie Chastain 4 and Lexi Mann 3.
With the win, Guntersville improves to 22-4 on the season. Arab falls to 14-8.
VARSITY GIRLS ALL-COUNTY TOURNAMENT TEAM
Guntersville: Olivia Vandergriff (MVP), Lainie Phillips, Brylee Hill, Tazi Harris
Arab: Laney Kelley, Lily Livingston, Bennett Elrod, Bryleigh Bodine
Boaz: Jazira Roberts, Amylia Langley
Douglas: Tori Rojek, Madison Franklin
Albertville: Ava Teague
Asbury: Sheyla Pacheco
Brindlee Mountain: Autumn Abernathy
DAR: Lauren Buchanan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.