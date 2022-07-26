HANCEVILLE — A pair of Wallace State Community College teams and 42 student-athletes earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) academic recognition for the 2021-22 academic year.
Wallace State’s women’s volleyball team achieved a 3.88 grade-point average, compiling the second-best mark among their volleyball national counterparts and easily the top GPA in the Alabama Community College Conference. Wallace State’s softball team registered a conference-best 3.71 GPA – also good for seventh in the nation.
Individual NJCAA academic achievements have also been unveiled.
Wallace State had 42 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic recognition, including 15 on the NJCAA All-Academic First Team with a 4.0 GPA. Volleyball had eight players to make the first team and softball had six.
WSCC volleyball’s Haven Hall, a former Geraldine star, earned NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors.
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team members finished the year with a 3.80-3.99 GPA. Wallace volleyball player Savannah Rutledge, a former Albertville star, received the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.