This is an opinion column.
My Grandpa Morrow never learned to read or write. He was born in the late 1800s when many children in the rural south were never allowed the opportunity to go to school to learn such things. His father had nine sons and sharecropped vast fields of corn and cotton crops, so working and earning a living were more important than schooling in those days.
As he matured into a man, Grandpa followed the ways he was taught growing up. He continued to sharecrop and farm when he got married and raised a family of his own. He managed just fine, I reckon… he could sign his name, R.C. Morrow, and he eventually learned to write the numbers one through ten. I suppose it helped with selling crops and so forth.
By the time I came along, my grandpa had already given up his farming days and settled into retired life. He was awarded an old age pension from the government and he and my grandma rented a small house in downtown Albertville. He didn’t have much to fill his days in the early 1970s…just a few television shows like ‘The Beverly Hillbillies” and
“Gunsmoke.” His highlight of the day came when the occasional visitor dropped by to chat awhile and listen to him play his banjo.
He did have one “job” though he took very seriously every single morning, Monday through Friday. Grandpa had an old wooden radio that he kept tuned in to WGSV 1270 AM…a community station from Guntersville. They had a daily community call-in show that aired each morning allowing individuals to offer services or products they wanted to sell, trade or give-away. It was called Tell Me How.
Grandpa sat on the sofa with the volume turned way too loud and listened to the broadcast in its entirety each day. He held a notebook in his left hand and a wooden No. 2 pencil in his right hand. I remember he kept that pencil sharpened to a crisp point with his pocket knife. When each caller recited their telephone number to call for whatever they were advertising, my grandpa wrote it down. He couldn’t write words, so he wasn’t able to add any description as to what or who the phone number belonged to. But he wrote down every single telephone number in a single row down the left-hand side of the white ruled paper.
Some days, he filled up more than one page with telephone numbers and went on to the next one. He always drew a straight line though to separate whenever one days’ program ended and the next one started.
I believe the swap show stayed on for about an hour back then. People called in to sell sofas and wooden tables, Ford pick-ups and good mules. They offered services like housecleaning, yard mowing and announced upcoming singings at local churches. It didn’t matter what they were offering, though… Grandpa wrote down their telephone number.
When he died in 1978, the family began to sort through and divide his meager belongings. In an old wooden trunk at the foot of his bed, there were a few black and white photographs and a large stack of notebooks. I bet there were at least a hundred of them in an assortment of sizes. The faded pages within each and every one of them held only one thing… rows and rows of telephone numbers. Those notebooks weren’t good for anything but I was fascinated by them even at the young age of twelve.
Thinking back on those telephone journals my grandfather kept gives me a greater insight to his character. Ruben Champion Morrow may not have ever been able to read or write words, but he was so proud that he could at least write numbers. Those early morning Tell Me How programs were his classroom, I believe, and he was a very good student and took his lessons seriously.
I don’t have any of Grandpa’s notebooks…but I recently found out that the Tell Me How show still airs weekday mornings on WGSV radio. I tuned in one morning and listened to a few of the callers. I may just have to sharpen a good number 2 pencil and buy myself a new notebook.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.