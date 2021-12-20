The family of a deceased Marshall County Jail inmate has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against jail officials in U.S. District Court.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Chief Correctional Officer Matt Cooper, Southern Health Partners Inc., and nurse Lisa Rigsby are all named as defendants in the case. Southern Health Partners is the private company hired by the county jail to provide medical treatment to all inmates.
James T. Sasser, a Birmingham attorney, filed the case on behalf of Black’s estate.
Nickolas Keith Black, of Arab, died Feb. 21, 2021, after being held in the Marshall County Jail for a little over a year.
He was arrested in Marshall County on Jan. 24, 2020 and booked into the Marshall County Jail where he remained as a pre-trial detainee.
Black, a 23-year-old kidney transplant recipient, was reportedly immunocompromised due to the transplant he received in 2013 and required numerous medications to treat his existing medical conditions.
According to the civil complaint, Black’s health deteriorated until officials transported him by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital on Feb. 15, 2021.
At the hospital, he was found to be in critical condition, barely responsive and suffering from sepsis, dehydrations, malnutrition, kidney failure and pneumonia.
He died at Huntsville Hospital Feb. 21, 2021, following “heroic efforts from (Black’s) treating physicians and the staff.”
The civil suit filed by Black’s father, Keith Allen Black, seeks to recover civil damages arising from violations of state and federal law and the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, resulting in his “painful and unnecessary death.”
“This is a tragic, tragic occurrence,” Sasser said. “He was an only child, unmarried, living at home with his parents.
“He had never been convicted. Our position is it is irrelevant what he was charged with. The sheriff and the jail staff is obligated to provide reasonable healthcare to any and all inmates.
“We hope that through this filing, we would cause change. The primary goal of his family is for this to never happen to another parent or child again.”
When contacted by phone Monday, Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie declined to comment on the pending litigation, other than to confirm Sims had been served and had retained an attorney.
Sasser speculated it could take a year or longer for the case to go to trial, possibly in a Huntsville courtroom.
Count 1 of the suit cites deliberate indifference toa substantial risk of harm to health and safety.
The suit alleges Black was repeatedly denied proper medical care, and by doing so, carried out cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Count 2 cites unconstitutional custom or policy.
The suit claims Sims and Cooper deprived Black of rights secured to him by the 14th Amendment, inadequately staffed the jail with medical personnel, inadequately supervised, trained, assigned and controlled employees at the jail, maintained grossly inadequate procedures and protocols in the event inmates faced serious medical conditions and withheld not only urgent life sustaining medical care, but also routine medical care to inmates.
Count 3 seeks damages relating to medical negligence. In this count, the suit alleges Rigsby and Southern Health failed to meet a standard of care for medical treatment of inmates, failed to refer Black for specialized medical treatment outside the jail and due to negligence and violations of the standard of care, caused Black to endure unnecessary pain and suffering.
The suit alleges Black had allegedly been assaulted inside the jail by another inmate. Cooper was made aware of the beating and responded that Black would be “treated just like every other inmate” inside the jail. Black was eventually moved to protective custody. However, when jail renovations began, those inmates in protective custody were not moved to another portion of the jail and were subjected to construction dust and debris from the remodeling and renovations.
In late January 2021, Black’s health reportedly began to deteriorate. He had respiratory issues, weakness, loss of appetite and loss of energy. His parents learned he was ill through texts between them and Black. Black’s mother called jail officials to inquire about his health on numerous occasions but was repeatedly told Black was “fine.”
Other inmates allegedly noticed a decline in Black’s health and reported to Black’s parents he could not stand or eat, would urinate on himself and was visibly ill.
The other inmates also reported their concerns to jail staff.
By February 14, Black’s mother called to discuss his condition with Rigsby, who told her Black was “fine, but just depressed.”
On Feb. 15, Black was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. He died at the hospital on Feb. 21, 2021.
Black was in jail on charges of traveling to meet a child for a sex act – a Class A felony sex offence – which could result in a 10 to 99 year or life in prison sentence and up to $60,000 in fines, and electronic solicitation of a minor and transmitting obscene material. Both are Class B felony sex offenses, which could carry 2 to 20-years prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines.
He was ordered held on a $250,000 bail at the time of his incarceration.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said a 17-year-old noticed a 15-year-old female friend had been contacted by Black on Instagram. The teen decided to take action on his own by portraying himself as his female friend. The teen continued texting Black and scheduled a meet. The boy recorded the confrontation and posted it online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.