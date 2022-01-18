The Geraldine Bulldogs opened the DeKalb County Tournament in a big way on Monday night, erupting for 41 points in the first quarter, then continuing that offensive onslaught in a convincing 111-67 victory over Valley Head in the opening round.
The Bulldogs saw four players score 15 points or more in the win, and as a team connected on 12 3-pointers.
With the win, Geraldine will take on the winner of Tuesday night’s Sylvania-Ider game in Friday night’s semifinal round.
The Bulldogs wasted little time in racing out a big lead on Monday night, with Connor Johnson leading the way. Johnson opened the game by burying four 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 16 points in the period, while Jaxon Colvin netted 10 in the opening frame.
Johnson went on to finish with a game-high 33 points in the victory, adding 10 more points in the second, and seven more in the third. For the game, Johnson connected on seven of the Bulldogs’ 12 triples.
The Bulldogs put up 65 first-half points, then opened the second half with 28 in the third quarter.
Lucas Bryant netted 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Redick Smith scored 15 as well in the victory.
Geraldine’s win was the only boy’s game to take place on Monday night after the Plainview-Crossville game was called off due to COVID concerns at Crossville. Plainview beat Hazel Green in a tune-up game on Monday night, and awaits the winner of Tuesday’s Collinsville-Fyffe game.
