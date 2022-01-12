DOUGLAS - The last two seasons, the Douglas Eagles tied for the area regular season title, only to come out on the short end of the coin flip to determine home-court advantage.
Down six to Boaz at halftime, Douglas head coach Skylar Baugh was determined not to leave the team's postseason fate on the flip of a coin.
"I said it at halftime, 'I'm not flipping a coin this year,'" Baugh said. "I will not flip. We had to make some adjustments, but the guys slowly got back in the game, did what the gameplan was took over the lead and just kept the momentum."
His team responded in a big way out of the halftime break, scoring 36 second half points, while limiting Boaz to just 17 over the final two periods and a 61-48 victory to secure the outright 5A Area 13 regular season title, and the right to host next month's area tournament.
After jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead to start, Douglas cooled off the rest of the first half, while Boaz worked an inside-out game to build a 31-25 edge at halftime, but in the second half the Eagles defense and the offense of Raygan Edmondson took over.
The Eagles clawed back to within a point at the close of the third quarter, then in the fourth dominated with an 18-5 advantage, and Edmondson scoring 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth, including a trio of 3-pointers.
"We had a gameplan defensively and one thing was going wrong," Baugh added. "We adjusted and fixed that at halftime, and the guys played about as good of defense as I could ask ... Raygan has that ability, any time he wants to, if he wants to take over a game he can. The moment was there and he took it."
Edmondson was helped by Yael Lucas, who also hit three 3-pointers on his way to 14 points.
Douglas now sits at 16-3 on the season, and will close out area play on Friday against Crossville, and was announced Wednesday as the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Marshall County Tournament.
Boaz falls to 11-10 on the year, and will finish as the No. 2 seed in 5A Area 13, were paced by RJ Hampton's 13 points, while Jaquan Kelly and Carson Jones each added 11 points.
Douglas girls upset first-place Boaz
With a win Tuesday night against Douglas, the Boaz girls could clinch no worse than a coin flip ahead of Friday's showdown with Sardis for the area title.
Douglas had other ideas though, holding off a Pirates' fourth-quarter rally to pull out a 40-39 upset, and setting up a winner-take-all game between Boaz and Sardis on Friday for the 5A Area 13 regular season title, after Sardis crushed Crossville.
Twice Boaz rallied in the final minutes to try and secure a share of first, first rallying from down four halfway through the fourth, then getting three points in the final minute after Douglas missed four-straight free throws. The tying basket came from Lily Lackey, who hit a fall-away shot to knot the game 39-39 with under 10 seconds to play.
Rather than take a timeout, Douglas opted to play it out, putting the ball in the hands of Tori Rojek, who weaved through the Pirate defense into the lane, then getting fouled with 0.9 left on the clock and the chance to win the game.
Rojek calmly knocked down the first free throw, then grab her own miss on the second to secure the win for the Eagles.
Douglas will close out area play on Friday against Crossville.
BOYS: Geraldine 70, Collinsville 43
A big second quarter sent Geraldine on its way, helping the Bulldogs lock down their area regular season title and the chance to host next month's area tournament.
Leading 11-7 after one, the Bulldogs erupted for 20 points in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 15, then put up 25 more in the third quarter, turning the game into a blowout.
"We played well defensively, and were able to get some easy transition points," head coach Jeremy Smith said. "We are happy to be undefeated in area play, and have a chance to host the area tournament. We're trying to get better every game and every practice."
Jaxon Colvin led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Connor Johnson netted a team-high 16 in the win. Colt Lusher chipped in with 10 points, while Carlos Mann grabbed 11 boards to go with eight points.
Collinsville were led by Alex Garcia, who racked up a game-high 22.
GIRLS: Albertville 41, Huntsville 36 (OT)
In a defensive battle, the Albertville Aggies clamped down in the extra session, keeping visiting Huntsville High off the scoreboard to pull out a win in the area opener for the Aggies.
After leading for much of the game, the Aggies saw a late lead slip away from them as Huntsville rallied in the fourth, outscoring Albertville 11-5 in the final period to force the extra session.
But in overtime, Albertville regroup, pitching a shutout while getting five points from Sarah Rutledge and Caroline Thomas.
Emma Greer led the Aggies with a team-high 12 points, knocking down three 3-pointers in the win, while Rutledge added 10. Thomas finished with nine, three of those in overtime, including the only made field goal by either team in the extra session.
The win pushes the Aggies to 11-5 on the year, and a 1-0 start in area play, with their next area game set for Friday at Grissom.
In the boys' game, the Aggies fell by a 58-50 final. Final stats are not yet available.
BOYS: Plainview 91, Asbury 45
At Plainview, the host Bears torched the nets from beyond the 3-point line to clinch the 3A Area 13 title over Asbury.
The 3A top-ranked Bears went 14 of 21 for the game from behind the long line, including 4 of 4 by Cole Millican on his way to a game-high 20 points. For the game, Plainview was 33 of 45 as a team from the field.
Asbury, who fill finish second in the area after sweeping Sylvania on Friday, were led by Stanisha Donovic, who went 6 of 10 from the floor for 13 points, the only Rams player in double figures.
Asbury will close out area play on Friday at Fyffe before playing in next week's Marshall County Tournament.
GIRLS: Plainview 79, Asbury 42
Host Plainview used a big second quarter to blow open a tight game, picking up a 79-42 win in area play over Asbury.
Leading by seven after the opening quarter, the host Bears erupted for a 25-8 edge in the second and never looked back, seeing three players score in double figures.
Lauren Jimmerson paced the Bears with a game-high 18 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, while teammate Sawyer Kate Hulgan hit five triples on her way to 17 points.
Keyaira Nichols led Asbury with 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
