The Asbury Rams have added three to their football coaching staff, including one with local ties, and another with extensive experience at the college level.
Head coach Chris Williams announced the additions of Todd Miller as the defensive coordinator, and Joe Hicks and Jason Atchley on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I think they’ve meshed well together as a staff, we get along well in meetings and communication has been good,” Williams said of the additions. “The kids have taken to them really well, and I think that addition to the staff gives us more opportunity to try and teach and coache the kids up, and just keep grinding, getting better, and win more football games.”
Miller comes to the Rams after an extensive coaching career that has included stops at NCAA Division 2 and 3 schools, the NAIA level, as well as the JUCO level.
Hicks is a former Albertville player and will assist with the line play, where he played at Albertville, while Atchley will also help with line play and will primarily be in charge of working with the school’s junior high players.
The Rams completed their spring season on Friday night with a game at Crossville. Asbury will open its 2022 fall campaign on August 19 with a road contest at Gaston.
