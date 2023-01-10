Legendary wrestler Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, the owner of 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, presents his first big show of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time at 8:30.
Henry is excited to have Rocky Shaw returning to Boaz on Saturday.
“This guy is going to be the next champion in professional wrestling,” Henry said.
Another highlight Saturday night will be a ladies match featuring Gemma Smyth, who is making her first appearance at the arena. Misterioso de Alabama will also be on the card, along with Outkast.
Matches featuring Gunner D., Robert Lee, Rock Star Cody Wild and Mr. Amazing are also on the card.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow any vulgarity.
“Kids can play in the wrestling ring before the show.”
General admission tickets and ringside reserved seats are $5 each. Tickets for children ages 11-and-under are $1. Children 6-and-under receive free admission.
Saturday’s show will be a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s annual bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas.
431 Sports Arena is the home of American Championship Wrestling. Henry offers a pro wrestling school at the arena.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 to buy tickets or for more information about Saturday’s show.
