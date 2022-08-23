Grace Classical Christian Academy opened its doors for the first time this month, welcoming 21 students to its inaugural class.
On Tuesday, leaders from Albertville and Guntersville joined students and staff to celebrate the school with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I know there have been a lot of blood, sweat and tears shed over the summer to get this school together,” said Albertville Chamber of Commerce President Stan Witherow.
GCCA Principal Tiffany Hollowell said the school has 21 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade this year.
“We have been wanting to share our concept, which is fear and admonition of the Lord,” Hollowell said. “We had a group of parents who felt burdened. God gives parents the responsibility to educate their children.
“Others got interested in what we were doing and a small group of us started planning a school.”
Students at GCCA learn that the world does not revolve around them. Rather, the world is about people serving others for the Lord, Hollowell said.
“God works miracles … I just cannot communicate how many people have helped form our school,” she said. “I am in awe and thankful. We did the little steps and let God handle the rest.”
The school is located on the campus of Grace Fellowship Church, located next to the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, in Albertville
To learn more about the school, visit graceclassicalchristian.org or find the school on Facebook.
