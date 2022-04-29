This is an opinion column.
I have known Katie Britt surrogate and “former” liberal Democrat Steve Flowers for many decades. Flowers’ columns repeatedly attack Mike Durant and me, or promote Katie Britt (the largest tax increase supporter of any Republican in Alabama history).
Flowers argues in his Katie Britt attack piece, “A Mo Brooks Story,” that I “truly believe in less government even if that means cutting your district’s or state’s throat.” Flowers attack is 100% pure bovine excrement. While I believe a rising tide lifts all boats (and that a national bankruptcy sinks all boats), I challenge Flowers to name a part of Alabama that, during my Congressional tenure, has prospered better than the Tennessee Valley I represent. The Tennessee Valley’s prosperity is the exact opposite of Flowers’ claimed “least effective Congressman” image.
Flowers falsely claims I “served one four-year term in the Alabama House and left in 1986.” The Alabama Secretary of State’s election records say different. I was elected to the legislature four times, with winning percentages of 57% (despite Democrats rigging 25% of the District’s voting machines to register votes for all candidates on the ballot – except Mo Brooks), 82%, 73% and 100%.
Flowers falsely claims I sat on the back row while a legislator. Not that it makes any difference (because someone has to sit on back rows), I never sat on a back row while a legislator. I am baffled why Flowers makes up such a silly thing.
Flowers falsely claims “they cut [my] microphone off.” Wrong again. When the House sat in the old Capitol, no legislator had a microphone to cut off. When the legislature moved to the State House, the Speaker recognized me frequently and never cut me off while I addressed the House.
Flowers falsely claims I was “relegated to not having any power,” which begs the question of why, then, did Alabama Magazine rank Mo Brooks one of the legislature’s Top 25 most effective legislators? Or why, if I was so ineffective, did I get elected House Republican Caucus Chair three different times?
Flowers falsely claims that, while I was a Madison County Commissioner, “every vote during that time was five yes and one no,” and the one “no” vote was always me. Flowers fabricates yet another yarn with no supporting evidence. Why? Perhaps because telling the truth does not fit Flowers’ Katie Britt surrogate role.
Flowers falsely claims Mo Brooks has “never passed a bill nor ever accomplished anything.” Flowers’ statement is 100% false (both with respect to the legislature and to Congress). Further, in Congress, there is more than one way to get the job done, and on 100+ occasions I have successfully worked to get my legislative language embodied in other bills that passed Congress and became law. I also single-handedly killed illegal alien amnesty and citizenship for two years and led the fight in Congress against 2020 voter fraud and election theft.
The most important thing a representative does is vote. In that vein, the Alabama Taxpayers Defense Fund ranked me #1 out of 140 legislators in the fight against higher taxes and, in Congress, my 11-year voting record is graded an “A+” on border security by NumbersUSA; “A” on the Right to Bear Arms by NRA and Gun Owners of America; “A” on abortion by National Right to Life; and near the top on national defense, conservative and moral values, free enterprise, and foundational principles by the National Taxpayers Union, American Conservative Union and Heritage Action.
The Alabama citizens I represent best rebut Flowers’ deceits. I was the first Republican in history elected in Alabama House Districts 18 and 10. In 2010, I was the first Republican elected in the Tennessee Valley’s Congressional District in 136 years (despite being outspent $2.5 million to $160,000). Not once has a challenger in my 11 reelection efforts (as a legislator, commissioner or Congressman) broken the 38% mark in a primary or general election. Stated differently, the people I represent have reelected me with an average 78% reelection percentage.
That is a job well-done in anyone’s book, and an honorable Steve Flowers would say so.
Mo Brooks is the U.S. representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district.
