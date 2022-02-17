Ben Alford, a fourth-generation citizen of Albertville, qualified without opposition to be the Democratic nominee for Alabama House District 26. He will face the winner of the Republican Primary Election in the November General Election.
“Rooted in a life of service, my love of Alabama and my family history here has inspired me to run for the State House of Representatives, to give back to the state that has given me so much,” the retired Episcopal priest announced
Alford’s paternal grandmother’s parents, John Barry Hay Lumpkin and Mattie Wakefield Lumpkin, moved to Albertville in the 1880’s. His grandmother Emmie Sue Lumpkin Alford was born in 1898 and graduated from the Seventh District Agricultural School in Albertville. His paternal grandfather Bennett Allae Alford moved to Albertville in 1920.
Born in Albertville, Alford graduated from Albertville High School. He then attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee where he earned a degree in Forestry. After working for the Boy Scouts of America at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico, then for the U.S. Forest Service in California, Alford returned to Albertville where he worked on the line at Wayne Poultry plant while waiting for acceptance into the Peace Corps.
In January of 1971, Alford entered Peace Corps training in Ponce Puerto Rico to study Tropical Forestry and Spanish. After training Alford taught Civil Engineering, Trigonometry, Soil Conversation and Reforestation at the National Forestry School in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic. The school was part of a larger project of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations designed to reestablish and maintain productive forests in the country. His colleagues were United Nations’ Foresters from all over the world.
After completing his Peace Corps service, Alford returned to the United States where he again worked for the U.S. Forest Service before beginning a ten-year career with the Boy Scouts of America. His primary responsibilities were to involve community organizations in the use of scouting as a part of their youth program, leadership training, raising funds for the support of the overall scouting program in the local Scout Council. While serving with the Boy Scouts in Melbourne, Florida, Alford was Chair of the Small Business Council of the Melbourne Area Chamber of Commerce.
After 10 years Alford felt called by God and affirmed by the Episcopal Church to become a priest in the Episcopal Church in the United States. Alford left for seminary with his wife Lynn and their then five-year-old son Seth. After three years in seminary Alford served churches in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. He served churches as small as one hundred members and as large as one thousand, with budgets from $100,000 to $1,300,000. While serving St. George’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans, he was a volunteer and then President of New Orleans Habitat for Humanity. In Wetumpka, Alabama, Alford served on the Board of The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.
After retiring, Alford assisted in churches across North Alabama until he was called by Christ Church, Albertville in 2014 to serve as their part-time pastor.
“Coming back to Albertville with my wife Lynn, we reconnected with old friends, made new friends, and rediscovered the natural beauty of North Alabama,” Alford said.
He joined the Albertville Civitan Club, serving as secretary, and volunteered with the Main Street Music Festival. In 2017, the Alfords bought the family home where his father was born in in 1922.
Alford enjoys writing and writes a monthly religion column for The Sand Mountain Reporter. As an avid hiker, kayaker, and backpacker he has written several special outdoor features as well.
“I’m looking forward to bringing caring leadership to District 26. To donate or volunteer, folks can email me at benajr@aol.com or stop by the ‘Meet the Candidates’ night at the Guntersville Public Library on Tuesday, March 1 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Sponsored by the local Democratic Party, all are welcome. Yard signs will also be available,” said Alford.
Alford has a Facebook page and a Twitter account dedicated to campaign updates.
Log In
