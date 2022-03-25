Marshall County employees will have the chance to earn up to an extra $1,360 over the next four weeks thanks to a resolution passed by the County Commission providing premium pay for eligible workers.
Provided with seven different options, the commission voted to go with the one that would give employees an extra $8.50 per hour for up to 160 hours, not to exceed $1,360 per person for a total cost of $431,104.77.
Of that, $12,679.55 would come from the county’s General Fund and the rest — $418,425.22 — from what remains of the roughly $18 million in funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The act allows for the county to dedicate $461,498.40 of the $18 million to employee premium pay, which comes to $1,500 per person. However, all commissioners except District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson, who abstained since he preferred the option with the full amount, voted to cap the per employee total at $1,360 to leave some of the funds in reserve.
Since employees who earn over a certain amount in salary would not be eligible for the premium pay with the ARPA funds, the commission also approved spending $12,679.55 from the General Fund to cover for equivalent premium pay for those eight employees whose salary exceed the limit. Watson also abstained from this vote, but the final decisions to approve the pay were unanimous.
In addition to employees’ regular pay, the premium pay will be given to employees in one lump sum at the end of the four week period that begins March 26.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved a preliminary plat for The Preserve at Hulaco Subdivision.
- Approved the Engineering Department sending all commissioners a notification about bid openings the day prior to the bids being opened.
- Reallocated $500,000 from road and bridges projects or equipment to storm water drainage project to be paid from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
- Awarded a bid to The Advertiser Gleam for publishing the polling list and supplemental list.
- Approved a payment request to All-Phase Electric in the amount of $70.
- Approved a payment request to Cummins Allison in the amount of $366.55
- Approved a resolution to allocate up to $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act for the Development of outdoor recreation space at Alder Springs Community.
- Approved TARCOG (Top of Alabama Council of Governments) to receive Title III Aging Services Grant through the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $144,851 no required match.
- Approved a contract amendment between TARGOG and Marshall County Commission to receive $6,667 for the Home Delivered Meals Program.
- Opened a two-week application period for the Personnel Board appointment. The current term of board member Charles Whisenant expires April 30. Each member may serve two 6-year terms.
- Opened a two-week application period for two positions for the Solid Waste Authority Board; current term expires March 30, 6-year term. The commission so far has received an application from Rhonda McCoy and Darrell Parker.
- Approved the appointments of Lyles Burke and Stan Chaffin to the Marshall County Health Care Authority Board, made by District 1 and District 3, respectively.
- Increased the Sheriff’s Budget by $260,000 for housing female inmates at the City of Albertville Police Department.
