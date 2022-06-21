The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Alabama 205/North Main Street/North Broad Street will be closed between Mann Avenue and Thomas Avenue/College Avenue in Boaz for upgrades to the railroad crossing for the next several days.
Weather permitting, the closure will begin Tuesday, June 21, and conclude Friday, July 1. Railroad operator OmniTRAX will replace ties and install high-density rubber panels at the crossing. The City of Boaz and OmniTRAX are jointly funding the project to improve the rideability of the crossing.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and plan additional travel time. The detour from Alabama 205 southbound is Wagner Drive to U.S. 431. The detour from Alabama 205 northbound is Alabama 168 to U.S. 431. Commercial vehicles must use the detour.
The rail project coincides with an ALDOT project to resurface more than two miles of Alabama 205 from the Etowah County Line to Henderson Avenue. Whitaker Contracting will begin work Monday, June 20, on the $1,180,243 project to patch, mill, and resurface the road. Please expect single-lane closures and some delays. Completion is anticipated this summer. Following paving, the road will be restriped from four lanes to three — one through lane in each direction and a center turn lane. This reconfiguration is aimed at improving safety and traffic flow.
