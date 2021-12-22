Boaz is known for being a city that cares for its residents and that caring begins at a young age.
During a city council meeting Monday night, Boaz Senior Center Director Susan Duvall told councilmembers of a recent visit by the Junior Civitan Club.
The group of 6th to 8th grade students brought more than 1,500 items to the center for use in holiday baskets, bingo game prizes and to be given to those in need.
“They opted to give up their annual ice cream party and use the money to buy items for our seniors instead,” Duvall said.
Mayor David Dyar was impressed with the students’ selfless decision.
“Forgoing an ice cream party … that’s a pretty big ask,” Dyar said.
Duvall was moved to tears by the children’s actions.
“I’m so proud of those children. It was such a special thing for them to think to do at their age,” she said.
The students not only brought the items to the center, they stayed and joined in to play bingo and celebrated birthdays with senior center attendees.
“All those students were interested in helping people they didn’t even know,” Duvall said.
“We’ve been very blessed this year with people calling and asking how they can help our seniors. So many different churches and organizations have held collections. It’s just been unbelievable.”
In other business, council members also:
• Heard from Recreation Department Director Sonja Hard about the numerous upcoming additions to the city’s natatorium.
Hard said she plans to add “float-in” movies on a monthly basis in addition to a teen night. A scuba dive experience will be offered in January with a scuba diving certification class planned for February.
Swim lessons for individuals, parents and tots, and those with special needs in addition to lifeguard training will also be planned for the indoor pool.
Water aerobics classes are ongoing.
In April, Hard said staffers are planning an underwater egg hunt.
She also asked city officials to consider erecting a sign directing visitors to the natatorium.
“Word of mouth is good, but I agree we need a sign,” Dyar said. “The YMCA pool in Gadsden has closed and we are getting a lot of their patrons.
“We also have a lot going on at our facility, so we do need to look at a sign.”
No action was taken on the sign request during the meeting.
• Scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Boaz Senior Center to hear a rezoning request from Wes Long of Rohogo Management Group. Long is asking for property located at the southeast intersection of Billy Dyar Boulevard and Oak Street to be rezoned from B-2 (Community Commercial) to R-3 (High Density Single Family Residential) to create a residential townhouse subdivision to be named Southern Oaks. The property consists of 1.76 acres.
• Received a donation of $1,802 from USA Softball. Chris Cobb, state director, said the money was raised over the summer as Boaz hosted tournaments.
“Boaz has a great park,” Cobb said. “We love to play here. We wanted to give back to the rec center.”
• Will solicit bids for a Cat TH408D Telehandler new or used with less than 500 hours including pallet forks.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize the city to join the State of Alabama and other local government as participants in the Endo Settlement. The settlement is related to one lawsuit in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize payment to the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce for advertising and promotion to be paid out of the Special Revenue Account.
• Met in executive session for more than 20 minutes to discuss future economic development.
• Learned all city departments – except fire and police – will be closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.
