ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Marshall Christian Academy was three games into its 2022-23 basketball season when varsity boys coach Phillip James decided to take a temporary break from coaching due to family reasons.
James asked his friend and MCA Principal Tracy Cheek to take the reins. Returning to the bench gave Cheek — a former varsity boys coach at Appalachian and Sardis — an opportunity to resume chasing a career milestone.
“Me and Phillip were at Asbury together and against each other when he was at West End and Southside,” Cheek said.
“I started at Appalachian, and he’s from Appalachian. I’m grateful for him.”
Cheek had compiled 197 wins — 10 at Appalachian and 187 at Sardis. Since taking over at MCA, he’s guided the Stallions to a 3-1 mark. On Thursday night, MCA (5-2) trampled Valley Fellowship Christian Academy of Huntsville 66-13 to give Cheek his 200th career win.
“They’re just the next group of good players that I’ve had an opportunity to pour into,” Cheek said. “The game is bigger than basketball. It’s about being a man one day and hopefully letting them see the light of the Lord. That’s our purpose here.”
Marshall Christian’s relentless full-court pressure defense forced turnover after turnover in the opening quarter and prevented Valley from establishing its offense.
The Stallions galloped to a 32-0 advantage at the first quarter break. Their margin swelled to 49-0 on two free throws by Andy Korsmo with 2:37 remaining in the second period.
Valley’s first basket of the game, a 3-pointer, occurred with 1:37 left.
Brock Heaton’s fastbreak layup made it 53-3 with under 30 seconds on the clock. Valley hit a trey at the buzzer, but the Stallions commanded a 53-6 lead at halftime.
Marshall Christian was up 66-8 at the final quarter break. The game featured a running clock in the second half.
Trevor Glassco’s 16 points paced a quartet of Stallions who scored in double figures. Vincent Tenchavez netted 13, Korsmo 11 and Heaton 10.
Daniel Kappes and Brannon McElrath tossed in four each, Jaxon Peek and Garrett Johnson both three and Solomon Oldham two.
Following the game, MCA board members Dr. Alvin Tenchavez and Randy Baugh surprised Cheek by presenting him a plaque commemorating his 200th win.
“The main thing is I’m at the right place where the Lord wanted me to be,” Cheek said. “So grateful to be at Marshall as the principal. I 100 percent knew the Lord put me here.
“We’ve been talking about all throughout the school year the big things. The Bible says without a vision the people perish. I’m a coach at heart always. I’m coaching in the classroom or wherever it is. I’m always Coach Cheek. My granddaddy was Mr. Cheek, and that was in 1985 when he passed away.
“I always knew I’d get to do it again, I just didn’t know when. But God’s timing is perfect timing. I’m thankful for our board for bringing me in, and I’m thankful for the wisdom and knowledge to step right out there.
“The first time I was out here, one of the guys in the crowd said you look like you’ve done this before, you look like a duck in water, and I took that as a compliment, because those kids play with the passion that I expect kids to play with.”
Returning to coaching has allowed Cheek to be on the bench with his son, Peyton, who coaches MCA’s junior high boys and junior varsity boys teams.
Cheek is also enjoying coaching with MCA assistant Rocky Peek, a former Stallions’ head coach who rejoined their staff this season.
Jim Walter, a volunteer assistant coach under Cheek at Sardis, along with Cheek’s former Lion players Adam Amos, Brandon Walter, Kevin Walter, Ryan Blackmon, Michael Blackmon and Casey Jones attended the game to help celebrate his milestone.
“We played with the Benny [Langley] ball tonight and that was special being able to break that thing out, and now I can case it up,” Cheek said of his plans to retire a ball he used at Sardis when Langley was his volunteer assistant coach. Langley passed away in May 2012.
Cheek expressed love and gratitude to his wife, Jill, for all her efforts to make Thursday a memorable night for him and their family.
“Jill orchestrated a lot of things behind the scenes, and I’ve never seen her so excited and nervous at the same time about a game,” he said.
“Sarah Elizabeth [the Cheeks’ daughter] came in from Shorter [University] and it’s finals week. She’s a senior nursing major. My mom was here. What an honor. My kids just played so hard. So proud of them.”
