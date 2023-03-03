BOAZ — The Alabama Community College Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Bracket is set. The games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 7, at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville.
As No. 2-seed in the ACCC-North, Snead State Community College (22-8, 15-7) will take on the ACCC-South No. 3-seed Chattahoochee Valley (22-8, 15-7) on Tuesday, March 7, in the first round. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
The contest could be a high-scoring affair, as both teams rank in the top-half of the conference in offensive efficiency.
Snead State’s John Whitehead III ranks eighth in the ACCC in points per game with 17.9.
The matchup will also feature two of the league’s best rebounders. Snead State’s Mario Andrews is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game, which is best in the ACCC, and Chattahoochee Valley’s Jerrell Bellamy is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game.
The Parsons ended the season on a four-game win streak, including a victory over Calhoun 85-69 on Sophomore Night Feb. 23, and a monumental 85-79 win against Southern Union State on the road Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Against Calhoun, four Snead State players finished in double figures. Donte Bacchus led the way with 20 points, including a trey.
John Whitehead III dropped in 19 points including two three-pointers. Ty Briscoe scored 16 points including three treys, and Mario Andrews added 15 points.
Ty Briscoe and Cole Maddox paced the Parsons with 16 points apiece in the win over Southern Union State.
Donte Bacchus dropped in 14 points, and John Whitehead III added 10. The team knocked down eight three-pointers.
Snead State led Southern Union State at the half 37-36. The Parsons’ victory marked Southern Union State’s first loss at home this year and snapped an eight-game win streak.
Snead State head coach Jeremiah Patterson said he was happy with how the squad improved throughout the regular season, but now, if the Parsons are to have success in the postseason, it’s time to take one game at a time.
“I’m really proud of our guys’ growth over the course of the season, and especially how we finished,” Patterson said.
“This team had a lot of new faces at the beginning of the year, and to now be the No. 2-seed is a testament to how hard they’ve worked to not only improve individually, but also mesh and gel together as a team to find success on the court.
“But regardless of how the regular season went, if we want a real shot at winning the championship, we have to put all of that behind us and focus on one game at a time, starting with Chattahoochee Valley. As of now, we’re 0-0 and the goal is to be 1-0.”
Snead State Men’s Basketball previously won the ACCC Championship Tournament in 2018 under Patterson – the program’s first since 1990. In 2020, the Parsons finished runner-up.
All ACCC Championship Tournament games will be streamed live by JockJive at the following link: https://www.jockjive.com/acccsports.html
Game scores will be updated regularly on the ACCC website and on https://twitter.com/acccathletics
Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets must be purchased through www.aamutix.com.
General Admission is $10 per day Tuesday-Thursday; $8 on Championship Friday (includes both games); $30 Tournament Pass is available.
No outside food or drink is allowed. Alabama A&M has a clear bag policy. Fans may only carry the following style and size of bag, package, or container into the stadium:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)
All games will be played at The Events Center, located at 4900 Meridian Street N, Huntsville, AL 35811, at Alabama A&M University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.