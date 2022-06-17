The annual Sardis City Celebration will be June 25 at 5 p.m. The celebration – traditionally held the weekend prior to July 4th – will be held at the city park, 448 Parkway Drive. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the food, live music, fun and fireworks.
Musical entertainment will include Elvis impersonator Terry Padgett, Bloodline, Teddy Cox, Cannon Rode, Doug Storm and Erica Green.
A cornhole tournament is planned and is open to all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Four different inflatables will be set up for the children.
Bring a freezer or homemade ice cream or a dessert to enter the ice cream and dessert competitions. First and second place ribbons will be awarded in each category.
A car and motorcycle show is also planned. No entry fee will be charged for vehicles. Best of show car and motorcycle will win $100 prizes. Every car and motorcycle entry will be entered in a drawing for Walmart gift cards.
For more information, call Councilman Bobby Pounds at 256-572-1798.
