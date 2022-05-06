The 7A Area 7 All-Area team was announced Thursday morning, and saw four Albertville Aggies honored by the area's head coaches, headlined by senior Alex Johnson.
Johnson, who will play at Snead State next spring, was named the area's Hitter of the Year after batting over .500 on the season and belting seven home runs.
Joining Johnson on the All-Area squad from Albertville were Tristan Golden, who will join Johnson at Snead State next year, earning honors at first base, along with outfielder Hayden Howard, and utility player Conner Lowery.
That group helped the Aggies to a 13-17 mark in their second season of 7A baseball and first under head coach Andrew Kinney, and came within a game of reaching the 7A state playoffs.
Other awards announced by the area coaches Thursday included Huntsville's Cade Prestegard taking home the Player of the Year honors along with his head coach, Luke Lamm, being named Coach of the Year. Sparkman's Patrick Moody was named the Pitcher of the Year.
The full team selections are as follows:
7A Area 7 All-Area Team
Coach of the Year: Luke Lamm, Huntsville
Player of the Year: Cade Prestegard, Huntsville
Pitcher of the Year: Patrick Moody, Sparkman
Hitter of the Year: Alex Johnson, Albertville
P: Michael Pfeiffer, Huntsville
P: Rynzo Crutcher, Grissom
P: Josh Mackey, Huntsville
1B: Tristan Golden, Albertville
2B: Jacob Pearl, Huntsville
SS: Tucker Barns, Sparkman
3B: Ryan Strachan, Sparkman
OF: Jack Buening, Sparkman
OF: Christian Sutphin, Grissom
OF: Hayden Howard, Albertville
UTIL: Travis Gentry, Huntsville
UTIL: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom
UTIL: Conner Lowery, Albertville
DH: Stone Lawless, Huntsville
