Sand Mountain Amphitheater will host the “Make More mEMOries music fest” this summer.
This all-star lineup will be headlined by multi-platinum rock band The All-American Rejects and joined by iconic artists Plain White T’s and Hawthorne Heights, said Scott Smith, director of marketing for the amphitheater.
Tickets went on sale Jan. 20 for the July 8th event.
The jam-packed artist lineup will be complimented b a variety of excellent specialty food and drink options, you will not want to miss out on one of the best music festivals of the year, Smith said.
ABOUT THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS:
The All-American Rejects is an American rock band from Stillwater, Oklahoma, formed in 1999. Since forming the group has released four albums, numerous hit singles such as “Swing, Swing” and “Dirty Little Secret” and toured alongside everyone from Blink-182 to Bon Jovi.
Their 3rd album release produced their most successful single to date: “Gives You Hell” was certified 4× multi-platinum for sales of over 4 million shipments in the United States by the RIAA.
ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T’S:
Plain White T’s are an American rock band from Lombard, Illinois, formed in 1997 by high school friends Tom Higgenson, Dave Tirio, and Ken Fletcher, and joined a short time later by Steve Mast. The band had a number-one hit song with “Hey There Delilah”, which achieved platinum status in 2007 and earned two Grammy nominations.
The songs “1234” and “Rhythm of Love” were also certified platinum in 2009 and 2011 respectively.
ABOUT HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS:
Hawthorne Heights, formerly A Day in the Life, is an American rock band from Dayton, Ohio, formed in 2001. The band found success with both of their first two albums, their 2004 release, The Silence in Black and White, and their 2006 album, If Only You Were Lonely, both achieving Gold certification. Their second album additionally peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts.
They are also well known for their 2006 single “Saying Sorry”, which reached Gold status and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.