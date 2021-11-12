Boaz native Billy Droze is biding his time until the 64th annual GRAMMY nominations are announced later this month.
Droze’s album “Waiting Out the Storm,” is up for consideration for a GRAMMY nomination for best bluegrass album.
“I’m ready for this,” Droze said from his Nashville-area home Thursday.
“I’ve been in the industry since I was 16. I’m 34 now and have spent 15 solid years on the road and making record deals.
“I’ve really been playing music my whole life.”
Droze grew up in Boaz and says his father, Bob Droze, influenced his music. Bob Droze is a dedicated country, gospel and bluegrass musician. Bill Droze spent his childhood singing with his father in various venues from churches to bluegrass festivals to honky-tonks, developing a passion for traditional country, gospel and roots music.
“Mainstream country music is not what I do,” he said. “I don’t even recognize that type of music out there … It’s some compilation of rock, country, rap, I don’t know what.”
Droze said he’s “laid the ground work” over the years to earn a GRAMMY.
“I take a lot of pride in my albums,” he said. “If I get a nomination, well…, you can’t eat a nomination or a GRAMMY but it would just give attention to my music that it needs.
“For me, I’m elated just to be in the running for a nomination. I think it is neat.
“Years ago I had several country deals and found my home in Americana music. Sand Mountain is old school. Mainstream country is not what I do. I just don’t understand it. It doesn’t sound like country music.
“I found home in bluegrass Americana. I don’t have to be huge superstar. But that isn’t to say I wouldn’t mind a few big paychecks.”
Droze currently has his own recording label, RBR Entertainment. He has a roster of five artists, including his wife, Marija Droze, and fellow artists Zach Top, Tommy Buller, Don Rigsby and Jimmy Yeary.
“I was nominated in 2018 for a GRAMMY,” Droze said. “That was when I was under a different label. But now being considered for a GRAMMY nomination under my own label makes it much more special.”
The first round of voting for GRAMMY nominees ended Nov. 5. Nominations will be announced on Nov. 23. Final voting will be Dec. 6 to Jan. 5 with the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards revealed during a telecast.
The GRAMMY award is voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership, which is comprise of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters and engineers.
“There’s nothing I can do now but sit back and pray and wait,” Droze said.
His newest single, “Chicken Truck,” is due out Jan. 4. Singing with Droze is John Anderson.
Droze and his wife, Marija, live in the Nashville area with their four children, two sons and two daughters ranging in age from 1 to 10 years old.
“We’re in Heaven,” Droze said. “Everything is good for us right now.
“It’s funny how life will throw you crazy stuff then turn around and throw you the best blessings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.