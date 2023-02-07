GUNTERSVILLE — McCormack Langford has been a mainstay for the Guntersville offensive line, starting four years at tackle. His outstanding performance helped the Wildcats post a 36-9 record, earn four state playoff berths and win two region titles.
Langford took the next step in his career when he signed with Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, during a Feb. 1 ceremony in the GHS cafeteria. The Vikings are a founding member of the Southern Athletic Association in NCAA Division III.
Other members of the SAA are Birmingham-Southern, Centre College, Hendrix College, Oglethorpe University, Millsaps College, Sewanee and Rhodes College.
The Vikings finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the SAA during the 2022 season. Head coach is Tony Kunczewski, the only coach in school history. Berry fielded its first team in 2013.
“All the coaches just showed me so much love, and I really appreciated it, but I just felt at home at Berry,” Langford said of his recruiting process. “I just enjoyed every second about it. Everything about it.”
Langford expects to play guard or center for Berry. He was the emergency center at Guntersville, taking snaps in practice every week.
“Guard would probably be easier than tackle just with height and stuff like that,” Langford said. “I’m super excited about moving inside. I enjoy snapping. I guess controlling the offense would be the big part.”
The 6-foot, 260-pound Langford will attend a freshman mini-camp from June 12-15 before returning to Berry in August for the start of preseason practice.
“Their goal for me freshman year is to be on the travel team, and sophomore year, have a chance of being in the rotation or starting,” Langford said. “I still have to learn all their plays.
“The college level … I know is just hard to start as a freshman because it’s a completely different playbook and stuff like that. It’s like learning a different language.”
Langford followed in the footsteps of his brother, Collin, who played for Huntingdon College following a successful Wildcat career. Collin was a three-year starter on Huntingdon’s offensive line.
“The biggest motivation was my brother being able to play in college, and just during that atmosphere saying, ‘hey, I kind of want to do this too,’” Langford said.
Langford concluded his senior season by being selected honorable mention All-State in Class 5A, All-Marshall County and All-Class 5A, Region 7.
“McCormack is self-motivated,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “He wants to do the best at everything he does, whether it’s in the classroom or on the field. He really works hard at the technique of playing offensive line. He’s one of those guys, which is great.
“We knew he was always going to give his best, and he’s an easy guy to coach. Glad to see him go to Berry. We haven’t had anybody go there, but I think they have a good football program going and it’s a really good place to get a great education.
“We’ve had a Langford starting for seven straight years on the offensive line. We’ve had a good run of Langfords on the offensive line. I’m proud of his opportunity and just wish him the best.”
Langford praised Reese and his staff for their contributions to his career.
“The coaches helped us … they’re great,” Langford said. “Not many people can say they went 11-1 in the county.
“The coaches pushed us, and they pushed me and they held us accountable. Going to summer workouts every day, going to workouts every day and practice … it taught us a lot of lessons.”
