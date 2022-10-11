ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The National Anthem is heard before many sporting events, but it’s not heard often during mealtime.
Unless you eat meals at Local Joe’s in Albertville.
The restaurant staff makes it a point to play the National Anthem daily at noon and 6 p.m. When it comes on, diners and staff alike sand to salute the flag shown on a giant screen in the restaurant.
Friday, members of the American Legion Post 114 took time out to recognize Local Joe’s and its staff for their patriotic work.
“We want to thank them for what they do here,” said Kenneth Clark, Post Service Officer and Commander of the Marshall County American Legion post.
“Surveys show the number of Americans who say they are proud of the country is at the lowest point it’s ever been.
“We believe if more people would be patriotic, we wouldn’t have the trouble in this country that we have.”
To further support patriotism, Local Joe’s is selling shirts emblazoned with “RED – Remember Everyone Deployed.” Each red shirt is $19.99 and available at the downtown Albertville restaurant.
Proceeds raised by the shirt sale will be given to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a foundation established to remember Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller. He was a firefighter assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1 and had just finished his shift on Sept. 11, 2001. He drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel but found it closed for security reasons. He strapped on his 60 pounds of gear and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he later lost his life.
Tunnel to Towers aims to pay off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty or due to 9/11 related illnesses and leave behind young children.
Local Joe’s is located at 102 E. Main St., in downtown Albertville and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 256-400-5600 for more information, for curbside delivery or to discuss catering.
(0) comments
