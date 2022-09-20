Mary Nell Burgett Stanley
February 5, 1932 – September 15, 2022
Graveside funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Marshall Memorial Gardens, Albertville. Mrs. Stanley passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The Rev. Donny Yarbrough, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church of Glencoe, Alabama officiated. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery was in charge.
Mrs. Stanley retired from State of Alabama, Etowah County Food Stamp Office after 25 years of service.
Mrs. Stanley loved and supported her children and grandchildren throughout their lives and activities. She loved gardening and cooking for her family and friends. The family joke was that she always had a cake or two baked and ready to take out of the freezer, if she needed it. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 40 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, R.E. (Bobby) Stanley, son, Lyle Stanley, parents, Tommy and Vessie Burgett; and seven siblings.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Tommy (Tracey) Stanley, of Glencoe; daughter; Marisa (Steve) Wofford, of Huntsville. She also leaves two granddaughters, Kaci (Greg) Logan and Lexie (Daniel) Warren; three grandsons, Tyler (Noelle) Stanley, Sam Wofford and Adam Wofford; two great-granddaughters; Kolee Marie Logan and Rilynn Kate Logan; and one great-grandson, Jackson Lee Warren. She also leaves brother-in-law, Max Stanley; sister-in-law, Carolyn Stanley Brown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Paden Ridge Assisted Living, Bridgewood Gardens and Marshall Manor for their excellent care and friendship through the years to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association. http://act.alz.org/goto/MaryStanley
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Ann Brubaker
Horton
Ann Brubaker, 83, of Horton, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Nixon Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Morris Stephens officiated.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Larry Lockhart; and a grandson.
Carey Upton
Albertville
Carey Upton, 73, of Albertville, died Sept. 6, 2022, at his home.
Services were Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Blessing Church of Christ with Bros. Dusty Brock, Jack Andrews and Gene Lambert officiating. Burial was in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Upton; daughter, Dawn Manakides (Nick); sons, Lee Upton (Deb) and Grant Upton (Joanie); sister, Cathy Riggins (James); seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Clarence Duncan
Altoona
Clarence Duncan, 92, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Monday, September 16, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Bethel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Duncan; children, Shelia Lett, Mark Duncan and Alan Duncan; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Dawn Sullivan (Bill), Flora Goodwin (Mike) and Brian Collins (Rhonda); six step-grandchildren; and a host of step great-grandchildren.
Harold Thomas Bailey
Duck Springs
Harold Thomas Bailey, 98, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Mr. Bailey is survived by his four sons, Mike (Debbie), Thomas, Bruce (Susan) and Chris (Linda) Bailey; foster daughter, Shelia Preston; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene (Ernestine) Bailey; brother-in-law, Buddy Smith; sisters-in-law, Jan Brooks and Edna Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Duck Springs Baptist Church. Royce Head will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. before the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duck Springs Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
John Matthews
Albertville
John Matthews, 82, of Albertville, died Sept. 19, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Monroe Upchurch officiating. Burial will follow in Happy Hill Cemetery on Cox Gap Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baltimore Avenue Church of God.
Survivors include his wife, Delilah Matthews; daughter, Leslie Wilson; brothers, Bill Matthews (Elaine) and Verdell Matthews; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Sonya Dodson Weldon
Horton
Sonya Dodson Weldon, 47, of Horton, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be planned at a later time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Sonya is survived by her husband, Bryan Weldon; sons, Alexander Blake Weldon (Somerlin), and Zachariah Cole Weldon; parents, Herman and Ruth Dodson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brenda Gallagher
Albertville
Mrs. Brenda Gallagher, 71, of Albertville, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Gallagher is survived by her husband, Dan Gallagher, of Albertville; son, John Paxton McCreless, of California; sisters and brother-in-law, Diana and Benny Stone, of Arab, Marsha Harrison, of California; and aunts, Betty Jean Knox, Judy Traylor.
