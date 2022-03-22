Obituaries for March 23, 2022

Doris Marie Skelton Yeats
Rainbow City
Doris Marie Skelton Yeats, 90, of Rainbow City, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022.
Born in July to Howard and Nell Skelton, Marie was one of four children, the only girl, and grew up in Attalla. Her family owned and operated Skelton Grocery for many years. She was a graduate of Etowah High School and attended Snead State Community College.
She married her high school sweetheart, Don Yeats in November of 1950. She was a devoted military wife and supported her husband throughout his years in the United States Air Force. She raised their three girls in many locations across the U.S. and created many lifelong friendships during their stops in Texas, Virginia and Hawaii, to name a few. She and her husband finally settled back in Alabama where she then became an ‘Avon Lady’ for 35 years. Marie was never one to speak a cross word about anyone and will be fondly remembered by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Don Yeats; brothers, Bishop Skelton (Shirley) and Johnny Skelton; brother-in-law, Thomas Yeats (Marcy); sisters-in-law, Josephine Yeats Watts (Charles) and Kathryn Yeats Fossett.
She is survived by her brother, Paul (Jackie) Skelton, and sister-in-law, Irene Skelton; daughters, Paula (Billy) West, Jane (Rex) Higgins, and Pam (Brent) Bottoms; grandchildren, Kristin (Kevin), Angie, Hunter (Brooke), Katie (Rory) and Trent; great-grandchildren, Emily, Ryan, Hudson, Kendyl, Grady, Geordy and Siddalea; numerous nieces and nephews; and special neighbors and longtime friends, Cheryl Owens, Luther and Linda Riley.
The family would like to thank Stephanie and the entire staff at Rehab Select in Albertville, who gave her such loving care, as well as Christy, Randie and all caregivers from Shepherd’s Cove Hospice who enriched the last few weeks for both Marie and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Oak Ranch, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, St. Jude or the charity of your choice.
A private service will be held at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marjorie Jones
Albertville
Marjorie Jones, 96, of Albertville, died March 19, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church of Boaz with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Gloria Jones Matthews; son, Bill Jones; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ronald Wayne
Roberts
Boaz
Ronald Wayne “RAH-RAH” Roberts, 74, of Boaz, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Mike Johnson will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Dolly Roberts; daughter, Kristin Smith (Danny); three grandchildren; a sister, Linda Pike; and special nieces and nephews.
Wendy Nolf
Albertville
Wendy Nolf, 42, of Albertville, died March 17, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services have been planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Nolf; daughter, Macala Morgan; sons, Casey Teehee, Koltn Buck and Kody Teehee; and two grandchildren.
Ruby Doris Gillis Keener
Gallant
Ruby Doris Keener, 88, of Gallant, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, Mississippi.
Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley FMC Church in Gallant. Rev. Freddy Keener will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Jude Hospital.
She is survived by her sister, Betty (Phillip) Tidwell; brothers, Donald (Judy) Shoffner and Eugene (Elawese) Shoffner; daughter, Lessie (Donald) Putnam; sons, Carl (Lynn) Gillis, and Jeff (Tracie) Gillis; bonus sons, Neal Keener, Grahl (Angie) Keener, Walter (Katie) Keener, Steven (Glenda) Kelly Moore; bonus daughter, LaVonda (Tom) Payne; and 30 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Charles Heflin
Boaz
Mr. Charles Heflin, 86, of Boaz, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Smith officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Heflin is survived by his wife, Freida Heflin, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Stacy Heflin, of Louisiana; two grandsons; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Jackie Gary, of Albertville; and a niece.
The family will accept flowers or donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church Family Ministry.
Shirley Jean Strange
Albertville
Shirley Jean Strange, 70, of Albertville, died March 17, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Sister Lucille Mayfield officiating.
Survivors include her son, Avery (Patti); a grandson; and a sister, Jewell Fortune (Glen).
Jeffery E. Farr
Albertville
Jeffery E. Farr, 60, of Albertville, died March 20, 2022, at Diversicare of Boaz.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his father, Ronnie Farr; sisters, Angela Stone and Sherri Farr; and a brother, Michael D. Farr.
Jimmy R. Scott
Boaz
Jimmy R. Scott, 77, of Boaz, died March 21, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church of Albertville with Bros. Tim Brooks, Wiley Bailey and Lynn Darnell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Scott; daughters, Selena Matthews (Chris), and Jennifer Smith (Danny); sons, Kevin Scott and Phillip Oliver (Darlene); 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
