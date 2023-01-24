Before a host of family members, friends and colleagues, Jennifer Bray was officially sworn in last Friday as Marshall County’s new District Attorney, becoming the first woman ever to hold the office.
“When Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence … he wrote about our creator bestowing on us the gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Judge Mitch Floyd said at the swearing-in ceremony. “When we choose someone to take those things away from people, it’s one of the most important decisions that we make. It’s a big responsibility that we have. We’ve made a really good choice.”
Retired Judge Tim Jolly also had some kinds words to say about Bray.
“There’s no one that will work any harder on a case than Jennifer Bray,” Jolly said. “There’s no one that knows the law any better when she walks into the courtroom than Jennifer Bray, and there’s no one that can prepare a case any better than Jennifer Bray. There’s no one that is a better trial attorney in the courtroom than Jennifer Bray.”
Bray joined the Marshall County District Attorney’s office when she was 25 years old after graduating with honors in 2010 from the University of Alabama and Cumberland School of Law. She previously served as a prosecuting assistant district attorney.
“Your District Attorney’s Office is a wonderful office that’s full of dedicated prosecutors, hardworking support staff, and talented investigators that work every day for the mission of protecting you and for families by keeping bad guys in jail and trying to get justice for the victims of crime,” Bray said at the ceremony. “I’m lucky to work with each and every one of y’all every single day, and I’m proud that y’all are members of the District Attorney’s Office.”
Bray had a lot of people to thank for supporting her in her career, including her husband and fellow attorney, Bert, and many family members, friends and coworkers.
She said two investigators with the DA’s office, Jimmy Miller and John Young, were more like second fathers than they were mentors to her when she first started there.
“These two really adopted me, so to speak, and I often tell them both that they’re like second fathers to me,” Bray said. “ Well, I kind of tell John he’s more like a second grandfather.”
“I know how blessed I am to be in the position that I am today,” she continued. “I know that it’s only by God’s grace and favor that I’m standing here today speaking to you as your district attorney. Being your district attorney is not something that I take lightly. I promise you that I will diligently carry out my duties as Marshall County’s District Attorney, and I hope to make each and every one of you proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.