A pair of Albertville stars, one on the baseball field the other on the softball field, will be staying close to home after making their college commitments official Friday afternoon at Albertville High School.
Baseball catcher Alex Johnson, and softball speedster Erin McManus both inked with Snead State to continue their athletic and academic careers.
Johnson was described by former head coach and now Albertville high school athletic director Matthew Lambert as, “The best catcher I’ve ever had at Albertville,” praising his work both behind the plate, and with a bat in his hands.
Lambert and new Aggie baseball coach Andrew Kinney, formerly the softball coach, both agreed Snead State was getting a steal in Johnson.
For Johnson, the desire to stay close to home to start his college baseball career trumped all else, including offers from larger programs.
“I’m really thankful right now,” Johnson said. “For everybody who showed up, and all the support I’ve gotten the past few years. From the past few years, I’ve learned about myself that I get homesick, so it’s nice to be able to stay home with my family and friends. I’m hoping to be able to work as a team this year, this year, if we gel together I feel like we can get really far.”
Johnson will be leaned on heavily on both offense and defense for the Aggies, who will be playing their second season of baseball at the 7A level.
Over on the softball diamond, from the moment Erin McManus set foot on the field, she stood out because of her speed.
Described as being able to “run like a deer” by coaches, McManus parlayed that speed into being a strong defender both in the infield and outfield, as well as tormenting opponents at the plate with her ability to slap hit and beat out infield singles.
“She’s one of the ones I’ve seen the greatest improvement over my four years,” former softball coach Kinney said. “We turned her into a slapper because she’s got extreme speed. I think that’s what they’ll use her as, speed in the outfield. She can really run and get a fly ball. She worked really hard at it.”
For McManus, she’s no stranger to Snead State and the softball program, saying her frequent participation in camps there, as well as the friendliness of the players and coaches at those events, played a big hand in her picking the Parsons.
“At first I was nervous, but I’m really excited,” McManus said. “I’m so glad that I have the opportunity to go to Snead. The girls at Snead are very nice, and when I went to camps, they were so cheerful and helped me with anything. The coaches are amazing and a good influence. My last season here at Albertville, I’m hoping we can go to regionals and make it to state, and just bond.”
McManus also pitches, and will be a key cog for the Aggies this spring who will take the field under new coach Ali Moses.
Snead State are members of the Alabama Community College Conference and play at the NJCAA level.
