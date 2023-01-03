GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Class 5A, No. 8 Sardis varsity girls basketball team competed in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic held at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School and at the Rocky Top Sports World from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30.
The Lions competed in the gold bracket and placed third by posting a 2-1 record. Head coach Heath Cullom’s squad is 16-4 entering the second half of the season. The Lions are also 3-0 in the Class 5A, Area 13 standings.
Sardis 64,
Morgan County 60
The Lions opened their tournament run by knocking off a Kentucky team Dec. 28.
“Sidney Rutledge had a huge second half for us by scoring all 17 of her points in the third and fourth quarters,” Cullom said. “She made three 3-pointers for us in the fourth quarter.”
Kytha Edwards flirted with a triple-double for Sardis, as she finished with 10 points, 11 steals and eight rebounds.
Jayda Lacks racked up a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Kaylen Wallace scored 10 points.
Bell County 68,
Sardis 38
The Lions suffered a setback to Bell County, Kentucky, on Dec. 29.
Lacks closed with nine points and nine rebounds, and Caroline Johnson netted nine points. Vada Willmore scored five.
Sardis 54,
Briarwood Christian 40
The Lions ended their out-of-state trip by beating 6A Briarwood of Birmingham on Dec. 30.
Lacks led the way by earning a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Rutledge contributed 10 points and eight boards.
Johnson scored seven and both Jade Knight and Edwards six.
