There just aren’t enough words to fully express how good a person Kelly Adams was.
Adams, 55, of Boaz, died suddenly after suffering a medical emergency at her home Saturday afternoon.
Adams was extremely active within the Boaz community, working tirelessly to better not only the city, but life within the area.
She was a champion of children and supporter of teachers and school administrators through the Child Advocacy Center, PIRATE Foundation and other charities. She worked to fundraise and further the work of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. She was a tireless supporter of the Boaz Chamber of Commerce.
“You could say she was kind,” said Boaz attorney Fran Milwee. “But that’s just not enough. She was generous with her time and energy; she was always at events and festivals and workdays.
“But she never did any of that for the recognition. She was truly doing it as a way to improve someone’s life or to better her community.”
Kelly was the daughter of Ricky and Mary Lowery Burke, who survive. She is also survived by her husband, Rex; son and daughter-in-law, Jabin and Kaitlyn Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Adam Keenum; two grandchildren; a sister, Amanda and Dewayne Brown; and two nieces.
Services were Tuesday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with McRae’s Funeral Home assisting the family. Bros. Terry Burke and David Martin officiated the service.
Tributes
Following Kelly’s funeral Tuesday, Boaz Mayor David Dyar said Kelly will be missed, not just by people in Boaz, but across the county and beyond.
“Kelly was such a great servant, she was always volunteering,” Dyar said. “She was a big part of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, PR director for People’s Independent Bank and she was on several boards across the county.
“Her impact and loss will be felt across the county and beyond.
“Kelly was a true servant. Everyone has a Kelly story about how she impacted their life in some way.
“She’ll be missed. She was a champion, leader and pioneer.”
Numerous people took to Facebook during the long holiday weekend to memorialize Adams’ passing and to express their shock at her unexpected passing.
“I will miss you,” wrote Karen Cardwell, a member of the Child Advocacy Board of Directors. “You had a heart of gold. The would could use more people like Kelly Burke Adams!
“The world lost the most giving person (Saturday). She was a giver, giving freely of her time to many organizations in Marshall County. We were so blessed to have her on the Child Advocacy Board and always willing to help and support CAC.
“God needed you in Heaven. Maybe ones here on earth will hear all the good giving freely you did. Maybe just maybe we will have people want to be like you. You made the world a better place.”
Kelly’s brother-in-law, Todd Adams, said he was proud to call her his sister-in-law.
“All I had to do … or anyone for that matter … was to give her a call and she’d be right there to help, to do whatever she could,” Todd said. “I was blessed to have her as part of my family.”
For Boaz High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Patrick Williams, the weekend was bittersweet as he celebrated his birthday, only to receive word of Kelly’s death soon after.
“My birthday ended sadly as we tried to comfort friends that lost their wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend today,” Williams said. “I’ve known Kelly Burke Adams for as long as I can remember. I coached her daughter hard, very hard. Kelly never questioned my coaching methods because she knew that I truly love her daughter.
“In recent days, she has been my biggest cheerleader. Just a couple of weeks ago, she and I spent some quality time in the lobby at BHS. I was able to tell her that I love her and appreciate her. She said the same to me. I will forever treasure that memory.
“Kelly, I will miss you. Thanks for being my friend.”
Kelly’s sudden death stunned many who knew her. She was at Friday’s night’s Boaz High School football game and had spent much of Saturday with her husband, Rex.
“I’m still in disbelief,” said Dr. Charisse Jordan.
“Who would have thought that our hug at Friday’s game would be our last. I will be forever reminded of your God-loving kindness and quickness to serve. Your transition to be with our heavenly Father has truly left a void in our community. You will be deeply missed, and I will keep your family in my prayers.”
Many who spoke to Kelly in the days prior to her passing will remember those conversations.
“I have never met another person who truly had a servant’s heart like Kelly Burke Adams,” said Marshall County Circuit Clerk Angie Johnson.
“She loved on everyone and was always looking for a way to help. I am so thankful I was able to talk with her two different times this week and each time she walked away saying, “love you” and she meant it.
“She loved her family oh so much and was so proud of each and every one.”
Memorial donations
In keeping with Kelly’s love of helping those in need, the family suggests donations be made to:
• Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, Al. 35951
• The Child Advocacy Center, 1620 Railroad Ave., Guntersville, Al. 35976
• Habitat for Humanity, 3509 Sorter Drive, Guntersville, Al. 35976
