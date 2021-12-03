Whether sending presents, invitations or the annual Christmas card, lots of people will be relying on the U.S. Postal Service this holiday season to deliver their treasured items in time for the big day on Dec. 25.
But with supply issues, worker shortages and general chaos caused by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers may be wondering what they can expect for the postal service this Christmas.
“There is, as with every year, an increase in package volume during the month of December,” Boaz Postmaster Bryan Blevins told The Reporter. “That usually ramps up towards the last week of November, and it has in the past five days.”
With that increased volume comes longer hours and routes for mail delivery drives and great chances for a mixup or delay. However, Blevins said typically, any issues with delays don’t happen locally but involve a mishap somewhere higher up in the delivery chain.
“Locally, we don’t delay volume. We have no reason not to deliver everything every day that comes through our doors,” he said. “The problem is usually at some point in the chain before it comes to us. We’re usually at the mercy of whatever circumstances are affecting a processing center, whether that be volume or staffing.”
Though COVID is still an issue the postal service has to work around like every other industry, Blevins said he hopes it’s much less of a challenge this year than it was last season.
“We had a challenge last year,” he said. “They have — at least the leadership that I am in contact with — they have taken steps to try to alleviate the causes of the delays that occurred last year.”
Blevins said the next couple weeks should prove whether or not those measures have been effective in keeping delays to a minimum as the holiday season reaches its peak.
“My advice to customers would be, if you have a package, especially one that may be crossing the country going to multiple processing centers, you’re safest to get that item in the mail I would say by the 15th of December.
Postmaster warns of increased mail theft
While delivery delays may be out of customers control, something Blevins said the post office would like their help with cracking down on mail theft.
“We’re having a serious problem with mail theft out of mail boxes,” he said.
Over the past two months, he said his carriers have discovered more and more discarded mail on the sides of the road in various spots around town. Given the types of mail and where they’ve been found, he said it’s clear mail thieves have been at work.
“I’ve been in Boaz since 2012, and I can’t remember it being a specific problem up until the past two months,” Blevins said. “I’ve been on location in several places in the Boaz area picking up mail on the side of the road where this has happened. Because of the nature of where the mail is addressed to, where it’s coming from, and some mail has been tampered with, some has not — we’ve ruled out it’s an employee issue.”
Though the targets seem to happen in random locations, Blevins said the burglars typically operate at night and seek out mail boxes with the flag raised or in a visually obscured spot.
“My advice would be do not leave mail in your mailbox overnight, whether that be mail that the customers are receiving or mail that is being left in the mail box to be picked up by the carrier,” Blevins said.
Mail thieves will typically take everything from the mailbox to draw as little suspicion to themselves as they can, Blevins said. However what they’re looking for is valuables, money, checks, gift cards and medicine or personal identification information.
He asked the public to report any suspicious activity they see to the local authorities.
“Unless you actually see them in the act, it’s hard to catch these people,” he said. “Let the postmaster know about it, because it is a federal offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.