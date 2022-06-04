Lifelong Albertville Aggie JD Cotton was named the new varsity girls head basketball coach Friday morning, replacing former head coach Matt Nelson, who on Thursday evening was officially named as the new head boys’ coach at New Hope High School.
Cotten, a 1997 graduate of Albertville, has spent the last six seasons as a varsity assistant, the past five with Nelson, and the head JV girls coach those five seasons. Under Cotten, the JV teams won 80 total games.
“I’m an Aggie graduate from ‘97, and they call that the Golden Era of Aggie basketball from 1993 to 1997,” Cotten said. “And growing up in that era I wanted to give back to Albertville and try my best one day to be a head coach here, and the last 24 hours have been incredible with messages of support, and I just feel grateful to lead the girls and this program, it’s just a big honor for me.”
Cotten said his days of wanting to be a head coach date back to his playing days under former Aggie coach Johnny Pelham, and the help he provided along the way in his coaching journey.
“The first person I looked up to as a coach was my head coach Johnny Pelham,” he added. “Coach Pelham coached me at Albertville, and that’s where I pretty much wanted to be a head coach. He took me in Asbury’s first year as a high school, and I learned under him how to be a head coach. He instilled in me a lot of character and discipline when I played for him and I made sure I wanted to give back to him and give back to Albertville at the same time.
“My heart has always been here in Albertville, and that’s why this has become a very special job to me, because Albertville’s been in my heart, and this Albertville basketball program has been in my heart.”
Cotten inherits a team that had one losing season under Nelson, then was over .500 the past four years, and has twice narrowly missed trips to Regionals in the past two seasons after moving up to 7A.
With Cotten’s familiarity with the program, and close ties to Nelson, he doesn’t forsee big changes coming to the team, and simply hopes to build on what has been established over the past five seasons.
“Coach Nelson and I we have a lot of the same beliefs, we grew up in the same era, but he left everything in place in good standing here, and I’m just trying to build on that,” Cotten noted. “Right now we have a pretty good tradition going, and I’m just trying to build where he left off.”
With the program continuing to build at the 7A level, Cotton wasn’t shy about his goals for the program: Get the team back to Jacksonville, where the Aggies have not advanced since the 2016 season.
“A big goal for these girls and myself is to win the area and get to Jacksonville, because that has not been done in the girls program for a while,” Cotten said. “I think we’re right there, last year we were five points away from beating Huntsville. I’m just looking to build off of that and get to Jacksonville and roll the dice and see what happens when we get there, but that’s the major goal to start with.”
Cotten is married to his wife Raven, together they have two sons, Zander and Townsend.
While Cotten takes over the Aggie girls, Nelson moves on to take over the New Hope boys varsity program, a decision he said was one of the most difficult decisions of his life.
Nelson took over following a season where the Aggies won just three games, and by Year 2 had tied the school record with 21 wins, only to top that mark the next season with 24 wins.
Over his five seasons, the Aggies collected 85 wins.
“I can’t tell you how difficult a decision it was,” Nelson said. “Probably one of the toughest top two or three decisions I’ve had to make my whole life. I was crying like a baby when I went in there and had to tell those girls that, because I love each and every one of them. All the kids, boys and girls that played for me, I’d do anything for them, and they can call me anytime. You spend that much time somewhere, it’s very hard to pick up and go somewhere else. I’m not a big change guy, so it was truly very, very difficult.”
Nelson said it was the opportunity to get into a boys’ head coaching spot that allured to him, along with the familiarity at the school. His wife had worked in the school in previous years, knew the principal from their time together at DAR, and considers himself to be good friends with the Indians’ girl’s coach, Craig McGill.
The principal called me asking about somebody else that had applied for it, and we got to talking about it and I was somewhat interested in it, and it just went from there,” Nelson added.
While difficult to leave, Nelson acknowledged all the people who made his time at Albertville possible, which spanned 11 years, the first six spent as a boy’s coach before the girl’s job opened up.
“I can’t thank them enough,” Nelson added. “Deidra Tidwell, Tyler Reeves, even before I got the girl’s job, Coach Paul McAbee and Patrick Harding, they gave me an opportunity to come over and start with the younger ones, and I worked my way up to coach the JV boys. Then Dr. Tidwell and Coach Reeves gave me the chance to be the head girl’s coach.”
Nelson noted that with his close relationship with Cotten, who had been his assistant since Day 1, he will be rooting for the Aggies to continue to the success they had built together.
“I think he’s well-prepared and I don’t think much is going to change,” Nelson said. “He’s been right there by my side the whole time, and he’s coached long enough, and spent his time in the assistant ranks, he’s ready for a head coaching job. I’ll be his No. 1 fan, and of all the people I think he’s the best man for the job. I’m excited for him to get going with them.”
