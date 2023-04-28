Riley Edwards grew up in Collinsville, but with a number of family members living and attending school at Section, he felt as familiar with the school and community as anyone living/working outside it could.
Edwards’ uncle, James Tidmore, was a former Section principal and a number of his cousins attended SHS.
Now Edwards is about to get a look at the school and community from the inside.
Edwards is Section’s new head football coach, his hiring approved during Thursday’s Jackson County School Board meeting.
Edwards is a 2000 Collinsville High School alum that spent last season as the head coach at Crossville after two years as an assistant coach. He was an assistant coach at Collinsville for 17 years prior to his tenure at Crossville, 16 of which was spent as defensive coordinator.
Edwards, wife Miranda and their daughter live in Rainsville.
“We’re just up the road, and we know (the Section) community, know it’s a good community with good kids,” Edwards said. “We felt like it was a place the Lord led us to.”
Edwards is the 18th head coach in Section football history.
Coaching roots run deep in the Edwards family. He is the son of longtime Collinsville assistant coach Johnny Mack Edwards, and his cousin is Mike Riley, the former Nebraska, Oregon State and San Diego Chargers head coach who is now the head coach of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.
“I’m really big on character development,” Edwards said, “a lot of it is modeled after what (Mike Riley) did while at Oregon State and Nebraska.”
Scheme-wise, he prefers “an attack style” defense while using a “downhill” rushing attack on offense with some West Coast offense principals tossed in.
Edwards experienced a challenging situation at Crossville, a school with a mostly Hispanic student population that is still learning the game of football. Crossville, which plays in Class 5A, had approximately 20 players on its roster last season.
“Being at Crossville was definitely a different experience, because most people would not understand what those kids have to overcome and the challenges they face,” Edwards said. “The Crossville kids are super kids. We had no discipline issues. They worked hard for us.”
Edwards will conclude the school year at Crossville, but he will be at Section some until the end of the school year — Section won’t have spring practice and by not doing so will get an extra week of preseason practice — to oversee workouts and to meet with his soon to be formed coaching staff. He planned to meet the Section football players for the first time Friday afternoon.
“We’re going to get in there and start executing our plan,” Edwards said. “We’re going to come in and set the standard, set the culture and get ready for the summer.”
