OXFORD — Holtville rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat Sardis 3-2 on Thursday night at Choccolocco Park in game one of the Class 5A state baseball championship series.
The Bulldogs were the 5A state runner-up in 2022.
Thursday’s game was scheduled for a 7 o’clock start, but a rain delay pushed the first pitch back to 9:43. Sardis pitcher Luke Weems’ first pitch was a strike.
Start time was moved to noon Friday, May 19 in game two of the best-of-three series. Friday’s action takes place on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State.
Holtville’s Lane Talley led off the top of the seventh Thursday with a walk. Following a strikeout, Drew Connor singled to right field.
Pinch runner Cedrick Croskey and Connor moved up a base on a wild pitch, and Randy Bridges followed with an RBI single to left field, cutting it to 2-1.
Tanner Potts stepped to the plate and delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, driving in Connor with the tying run. With two outs, Sam Silas stroked the go-ahead single to center, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of the night.
Baylor Garrard drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh. Landon Carroll’s sacrifice bunt moved him to second, but a flyout to center ended the game.
Weems had a no-hitter going through four innings Thursday night.
Sardis threatened to score in the bottom of the second but came away empty.
Weems and Blaze Gerhart led off with back-to-back singles before Trey Thornton’s fielder’s choice forced out courtesy runner Kohl Holland at third base.
Following a strikeout, Gerhart was caught stealing third when the Lions failed to execute a hit-and-run situation.
Sardis took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Baylor Garrard led off with a single and moved to second on Carroll’s sacrifice. He gained third on a dropped third strike that forced a throw to first. Levi Martin then reached safely on a throwing error that plated Garrard.
The Lions increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning. Gerhart slugged a one-out double to left field, and Thornton followed with an RBI single to left.
Gerhart finished with a game-high three hits, batting 3-for-3 with two doubles.
Weems went the distance on the mound, scattering seven hits while walking two. He struck out five.
Potts tossed a complete game for Holtville, allowing six hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Connor led the Bulldogs with two hits.
