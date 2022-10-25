The Reporter is pleased to announce that Boaz senior Korbyn Pitts is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the prep football games of the Oct. 20-21 weekend.
Pitts becomes the second straight Pirate to win the award, following sophomore running back Tristan Childers.
Pitts carved his name in the BHS record book during a 37-0 senior night whipping of Douglas on Oct. 21. He intercepted the 10th and 11th passes of his career, making him the program’s all-time leader in that category. Pitts’ performance helped the Pirates’ defense limit Douglas to four first downs and 55 total yards.
His record-setting thefts occurred during arguably the biggest game between the rivals in series history, as the prize for the winner was the final state playoff berth in Class 5A, Region 7. The Pirates earned their fifth straight postseason trip.
Pitts has four interceptions this season, returning one of them for a touchdown. He was a second team Class 5A All-State selection as a defensive back in 2021.
Honorable mention
Tyler Pierce, Boaz: Pierce, the Pirates’ sophomore quarterback, finished 14-of-17 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Douglas. He also rushed six times for 51 yards.
Ryder Gipson, Fyffe: An eighth-grader, Gipson had five carries for 106 yards and touchdown runs of 3 and 52 yards in a 41-0 drubbing of Ider.
Carlos Mann, Geraldine: Mann, a junior, made the most of his opportunities in the Bulldogs’ 49-27 victory over Glencoe. He rushed seven times for 100 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 128 yards and TDs of 34 and 60 yards and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. He made eight tackles.
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine: The Bulldogs’ junior quarterback, Colvin completed 8-of-10 passes for 193 yards and two scores, and he rushed four times for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Glencoe win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.