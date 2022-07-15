Like much of the country, Marshall County saw record-high gas prices in the month of June. With the price per gallon still above $4, the Marshall County Commission voted Wednesday to increase its fuel budget by $100,000 — $25,000 for each district.
The additional $25,000 would bring District 1’s fuel budget up to $105,000 from $80,000; District 2’s to $100,000 from $75,000; District 3’s to $90,100 from $65,100; and District 4’s to $101,261.69 from $76,261.60. The money is set to be transferred from the Countywide Fund to each district. Fuel costs for the county are typically funded through ad valorem and gas taxes, the commission said.
“We’re going into our [Countywide Fund] reserves,” said County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbett. “So we have to be mindful of how we’re spending here or we’re going to run out of our reserves.”
District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said his shop spent roughly $11,000 on gas in June, which if you spread his previous fuel budget evenly over the 12 months of the 2022 fiscal year is more than double than normal.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate and District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson said they spent $8,000 and $5,500 on fuel, respectively, which is closer to, though still above, the expected average amount. District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker — who filled in for Commission Chairman James Hutcheson who was absent from the meeting — said his fuel costs have more than doubled.
So far, District 1 has spent roughly $54,805 of its fuel budget with $15,000 more pending; District 2 has spent nearly $39,000 with $9,500 pending; District 3 has spent $47,700 with $8,200 pending; and District 4 has spent $40,200 with $9,800 pending.
The highest price for regular unleaded gas ever recorded in Alabama was $4.63 on June 14. Diesel reached its record high of $5.64 on June 18. As of Friday, the average prices have dropped to $4.16 per gallon of gas and $5.32 for diesel, still well above last year’s average of $2.83 and $3.04, respectively.
In other business, the commission:
• Announced a white goods pickup and dumpster day for District 2 to be held at the shop on July 18
• Approved a preliminary plat approval for The Cove Phase 4A subdivision.
• Approved a preliminary plat approval for re-subdivision of Lot 67 Pine Island Cabin Site Area.
• Approved to bid out and renew the following annual bids for fiscal year 2022-2023:
Annual bids
1. Gasoline and diesel fuel
2. Cold mix (FOB plant)
3. Hot bituminous pavement (FOB plant)
4. Rip rap
5. Coarse aggregate
6. Cold mix delivered
7. Brake service (Sheriff)
8. Jail inmate supplies
9. Office supplies
10. New OEM tires
11. Polyethylene pipe and polypropylene pipe
Public Works annual bids
1. Traffic striping
2. Guardrail and end anchors
3. Hot bituminous pavement
4. Hot bituminous pavement
Renewed bids
1. 17-21 cleaning items (Sunbelt Paper)
2. 44-21 corrugated metal pipe (Contech Engineered Solutions).
• Approved repairs for Siren 1024 in the amount of $8,277.
• Allocated up to $199,725.16 of ARPA funds to Northeast Alabama Water for new water lines on Murphy Hill.
• Allocated up to $98,932.60 of ARPA funds to Northeast Alabama Water for Red Bud water line extension.
• Allocated up to $279,922 of ARPA funds to Northeast Alabama Water to repaint Clearwell Water Tank.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
