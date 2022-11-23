Helping the community is what members of the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department do daily.
This holiday season, they are seeking help from the community to make responding to medical calls easier and safer.
James Edwards, chief of the Alder Springs VFD, said his department is in need of a Stair Chair, a wheelchair-like device that allows first responders to get people in and out of their homes or vehicles in a safe manner.
“We are seeing a rise in lift assist calls and calls to help patients in and out of their houses and to and from an automobile,” Edwards said.
“So we are in need of a Stair Chair. This will help ease transition from automobile to house, or house to automobile and just simply moving from one room to another.”
Edwards said his departments answers an average of 400 calls a year, with 85% of those calls being medical-related.
“When we are in someone’s home, it is just a whole lot easier to use a Stair Chair like this,” he said. “It is easier and more maneuverable.”
A Stryker brand Stair Chair allows EMS workers to move a patient down any number of stairs without lifting them. The chair features wheels at the front and back of the chair with Kevlar-coated treads to assist in a descent down a flight of stairs. The device is more maneuverable than a gurney, Edwards said, and folds to take up a minimal amount of space on an existing fire truck.
Information from Stryker shows one in four EMS workers will suffer a career-ending back injury in the first four years of their career. Patients handled in a stairway setting or being moved from a porch to the driveway, for example, poses a higher risk for caregiver injury.
“The Stair Chair costs between $1,300 and $2,000 depending on the exact model and capabilities,” Edwards said. “I know everyone is struggling right now, and it is the holidays, but anything you can donate will help with this purchase.”
Donors may send checks to Alder Springs Fire Department, 177 Stagecoach Road, Albertville, AL. 35951. Online donations may be made through PayPal at www.paypal.me/AlderSpringsFireResc; CashApp, $Alderspringsfiredept@gmail.com; or by Venmo, @Alderspringsfiredept.
“We are a 501c3 non-profit organization,” Edwards said. “All donations are tax deductible.”
Anyone in need of a tax deduction receipt may text Edwards at 256-302-4161 or call the fire department at 256-894-3473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.