Danny Guest Gilbert
Formerly of Geraldine
Danny Guest Gilbert, 73, of Port St. Joe, FL., died Sunday March 6, 2022, due to complications of the coronavirus.
He is survived by his wife, Mindy; his children, Shanna (Timothy) Ullmann, Brandy Hill, Barkley Glendenning and Palmer Gilbert; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Geraldine, on Saturday March 12, 2022. There will be a gathering at 2 p.m. followed by a brief remembrance service.
James Lambert
Boaz
James Lambert, 88, of Boaz, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service were Friday, March 11, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Dodd and Bro. Ken Gillilan officiating. Interment was in the Corinth Cemetery, Fyffe.
Mr. Lambert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Peter John and Cynthia Lambert, of Boaz; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Dan Erwin, of Boaz, and Sheila and Bill Garrett, of Florida; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations to First Baptist Church Boaz, Mission Fund, P.O. Box 337, Boaz, AL 35957 or to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35957.
Justin Wilson
Boaz
Justin Wilson, 18, of Boaz, died Feb. 16, 2022.
No formal services were held. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his father, Jeff Wilson; sisters, Katrina Wilson, Cody Dickinson and Shannon Prescott; and two brothers, Jason Wilson and Jeffrey Wilson.
Linda Ann Sorter
Albertville
Linda Ann Sorter, 57, of Albertville, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March, 12, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
She is survived by her children, Tyler Sorter, Brooke Sorter and Megan (Tyler) Roberts; two grandchildren; sisters, Kay (Jerry) Pannell and Dian McCreless; brother, Richard (Faye) Carter; father of her children, Mark Sorter; and step-children, Danny Ray McCullars, Jr., Eric Kyle McCullars and Baylee (Justin) Belding.
Robert Foster
“Bobby” Johnston, Sr.
Formerly of Crossville
Robert Foster “Bobby” Johnston, Sr., of Fort Payne, formerly of Crossville, died March 6, 2022.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Haney (Robert); sons, Bob (Jill) and Ben (Michelle); his children’s mother, Janie Clarke; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests flowers be given to loved one while you still can.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Randy Lawson
Guntersville
Mr. Randy Lawson, 67, of Guntersville, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Friday, March 11, 2020, at Rocky Branch Holiness Church with Bro. James Bridges and Bro. Matt Long officiating. Burial was in the Rocky Branch Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his wife, Janet Lawson, of Guntersville; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Jason Kirkland, of Guntersville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Lawson, Keith and Darlene Lawson and Jeff and Robbie Lawson, all of Guntersville, and Elvira Lawson of Big Cove; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Greene, of Big Cove, Malanda Bopp, of Hampton Cove, Margie Stephens, of Guntersville, and Flo and Jeff Kinney, of Guntersville.
