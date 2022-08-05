GUNTERSVILLE — Summers are always busy for coaches who coach multiple sports like Audrey Glitzer. The summer of 2022 proved even busier for Glitzer, who got married in June and became Coach Dorsett.
Dorsett coaches middle school softball, serves as a varsity assistant basketball coach and is the Eagles’ varsity volleyball coach. On July 30, Dorsett and four of the team’s seniors — Sydnie Sanders, Genesis Perez, Juliana Allen and Chloe Avans — participated in the inaugural Marshall County Volleyball Media Day at Supreme Courts.
The Eagles feature a total of seven seniors after having no seniors on the roster during the 2021 season. Dorsett’s first team in 2020 had two seniors.
“I’m very excited about this team,” Dorsett said. “They’ve played together for several years now, but it feels like this summer they’ve actually really come together and started communicating better, and they work hard day in and day out. They’re a great group to be around, and I’m really excited for the season.”
The Eagles open the season by hosting DAR on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
“I have very high expectations,” Dorsett said. “I feel every year we’re going to win every game we play. This year something about it, I guess us playing this summer, it just kind of put a little more emphasis on it of how well they’ve played together, and I feel like this is going to be a really fun and entertaining season. I feel like this season is going to be one to talk about.”
Douglas remains in Class 5A, Area 13 with Boaz, Crossville and Sardis under the AHSAA’s reclassification for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Boaz won the area tournament and Sardis was runner-up last year.
“We have all the potential in the world to be No. 1 if we’ll put our minds to it and actually play together,” Dorsett said of the Area 13 race. “I’m really excited about it. I like that we have the same area and that it didn’t change, because I feel like we have some making up to do from last year and probably the year before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.